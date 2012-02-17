Feb 17 - Fitch Ratings has assigned EFG International's
(EFGInt) Resettable Guaranteed Subordinated Notes a final rating
of 'A-' (ISIN: XS0732522023). The Basel III-compliant Tier 2
capital notes are issued by EFGInt's 100%-owned subsidiary EFG
International (Guernsey) Limited and guaranteed, on a
subordinated basis, by EFGInt. The final rating is in line with
the expected rating of 'A-(exp)' assigned to the issue on the 30
November 2011 (see "Fitch Assigns EFG International's Basel
III-Compliant Tier 2 Notes Expected Rating of 'A-'" at
www.fitchratings.com).
The agency rates these Basel III Tier 2 notes one notch
below EFGInt's Viability Rating to reflect that no other
loss-absorption features beyond those related to non-viability
are present and in accordance with Fitch's 'Rating Bank
Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities' criteria dated 15
December 2011 available at www.fitchratings.com.
The Tier 2 capital notes were issued as part of an exchange
offer for holders of EFGInt's outstanding Tier 1 hybrid capital
notes (fiduciary certificates).
EFGInt's other ratings are unaffected and as follows:
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating: 'A'; Outlook Negative
Short-Term Issuer Default Rating: 'F1'
Viability Rating: 'a'
Support Rating: '5'
Support Rating Floor: NF
Junior Subordinated Notes (fiduciary certificates): 'BBB+'
Rating Watch Negative