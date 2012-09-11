(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 11 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed New Zealand's (NZ) Long-term Foreign- and Local
Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'AA' and 'AA+', respectively. The Outlook is Stable.
The Country Ceiling has also been affirmed at 'AAA', and the Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at
'F1+'.
The ratings reflect Fitch's view that high external indebtedness and below
median average incomes remain key weaknesses of the sovereign credit profile,
particularly in comparison with its highly rated OECD peers. Offsetting this is
NZ's strong track record of monetary policy management, prudent fiscal
management, high level of economic development, and a strong governance and
business environment.
Despite lingering global economic weakness and domestic fiscal austerity, Fitch
expects reconstruction of Christchurch following the 2011 earthquake to cause
GDP growth to accelerate and average 3% over the forecast period (to 2014). This
is expected to cause the current account deficit (CAD) to widen toward 7% of GDP
from 4.1% in 2011. The agency notes, however, that CAD widening will partially
be financed by outstanding reinsurance settlements equivalent to 5.9% of 2011
GDP and foreign direct investment inflows, limiting the impact on net external
indebtedness. Fitch expects net external debt (NXD) to remain broadly flat over
the forecast period.
Continued household deleveraging and reduced banking sector reliance on
short-term wholesale funding have led to reductions in gross (GXD) and NXD
ratios in recent years. At end-2011, NXD was 70% of GDP in USD terms, down from
93% at end-2009. Fitch believes CAD widening and persistent NZ dollar strength
relative to historical trends pose risks to the durability of these improvements
and broader macroeconomic rebalancing. Despite the recent improvement, NXD
remains significantly above the 'AA' range median of -18% of GDP.
A central focus of NZ's policy response to high external indebtedness has been
to facilitate a structural shift in household savings behaviour. The return of a
positive net household savings rate in the financial year ended March 2011
(+0.1% of GDP compared with -0.8% in 2010) suggests these policies may have
gained traction. Fitch believes it remains too early to determine if this
represents a structural shift or is a cyclical response. If it is structural in
nature, it could permanently reduce gross external indebtedness. The associated
build-up of domestic financial assets also has the potential to enhance
sovereign funding flexibility over the longer-term.
Political consensus remains strongly supportive of fiscal consolidation, with
curbing expenditures the main policy focus. The authorities target a return to
fiscal surplus in fiscal year-end June 2015 (FY15) and reducing net core Crown
debt to 20% of GDP by FY20 from a projected peak of 28.7% in FY14. The agency
believes uncertainties surrounding the total cost of rebuilding Christchurch, as
well as the potential revenue impact of fiscal austerity and lingering weakness
in the global economy, may impede these efforts. As such, Fitch expects a return
to fiscal surplus only in FY16 but would not view such a delay as having a
negative rating impact.
Sustained improvement in NZ's external finance ratios and continued household
deleveraging would address a number of weaknesses in the sovereign credit
profile. Strengthening of the public finances via an earlier-than-expected
return to fiscal surplus and a reduction in general government debt ratios from
45% of GDP in 2011, relative to 'AA' and 'AAA' peer medians of 28% and 47%
respectively, would support the ratings. The implementation of growth-supportive
structural reforms would complement such developments.
An erosion of the commitment to austerity, further upward revisions to
earthquake reconstruction estimates and the consequent fiscal costs, or fiscal
slippage driven by other causes, could weigh on the ratings. A significant
deterioration in wholesale external funding conditions for the banking system
that impairs its ability to finance domestic economic activity, though unlikely
in Fitch's view, could put downward pressure on the ratings.