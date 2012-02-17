Feb 17 -
-- We are affirming our 'AAA' long-term rating on debt issued under
Network Rail Infrastructure Finance PLC's (NRIF's) multicurrency note (MCN)
program, and our 'A-1+' short-term issue rating on NRIF's multicurrency
commercial paper (CP) program.
-- The outlook on the long-term rating is stable.
-- The U.K. government guarantees NRIF's MCN and CP programs through a
financial indemnity. We assess the guarantee as meeting our criteria for
credit substitution with the unsolicited 'AAA' and 'A-1+' long- and short-term
foreign-currency sovereign credit ratings on the U.K.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its 'AAA' rating on debt issued under
Network Rail Infrastructure Finance PLC's (NRIF) multicurrency note (MCN) program, and the
'A-1+' short-term issue rating on NRIF's multicurrency commercial paper (CP) program. We removed
the short-term issue rating on the CP program from CreditWatch, where it was placed with
negative implications on Dec. 15, 2011. The outlook on the long-term rating is stable.
The 'AAA' long-term ratings on the GBP35 billion debt program issued by NRIF,
and the 'A-1+' short-term rating on NRIF's GBP4 billion multicurrency CP
program, are based on Standard & Poor's view of the credit support from the
U.K. (unsolicited AAA/Stable/A-1+) via the Secretary of State for Transport
(SoST). The financial indemnity provided by the SoST is a direct sovereign
obligation of the crown. It is unconditional, irrevocable, and explicit, and
is designed to ensure unlimited and timely payment of the obligation.
NRIF classifies as pre-funded all of its long- and short-term debt issuance
(pre-funded between six to 21 business days before it comes due). This
pre-funded debt is indemnified debt that is identified as such by Network Rail
in writing to the security trustee, which is HSBC Trustee. Currently
outstanding CP, which is all due to mature by mid-March 2012, is classified as
non-pre-funded debt, but any CP issued subsequently will be classified as
pre-funded. The amount of currently outstanding CP is covered by a liquidity
facility, with the latter scheduled to be removed once short-term issuance is
designated as pre-funded.
For NRIF's long-term debt, if sufficient funds for interest and principal
payment are not placed with HSBC Bank PLC (AA-/Stable/A-1+), six and 21
business days, respectively, prior to the debt falling due, then the U.K.
government guarantee will be called. Under the Financial Indemnity
arrangement, the U.K. government commits to pay the sums due within five and
20 business days, respectively, of the guarantee being called. In our view,
the U.K. government's guarantee in relation to NRIF's long-term debt issuance
meets our criteria for credit substitution as we expect payment to be within
five business days of the due date for payment (see related criteria and
research). We have affirmed the 'AAA' long-term ratings on debt issued under
NRIF's GBP35 billion MCN program. The outlook on the long-term ratings is stable.
Regarding short-term debt, our criteria requires that, absent a stated grace
period, payment should be made on the due date. NRIF will now start to
classify debt under its multicurrency CP program as prefunded debt, ensuring
that if sufficient funds for payment are not placed with HSBC Bank PLC six
business days prior to the debt falling due, then the U.K. government
guarantee will be called. This mechanism applies to both principal and
interest payments. As the U.K. has committed to paying the sum due within five
business days following receipt of the claim, this ensures that full payment
will be made by the due date. We have therefore removed the short-term issue
rating on the multicurrency CP program from CreditWatch with negative
implications, and affirmed the 'A-1+' short-term issue rating.
The stable outlook on the notes reflects the outlook on the U.K. and will be
revised if there is any change to the outlook on the sovereign.