(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 11 -

OVERVIEW

-- On July 23, 2012, we lowered and placed on CreditWatch negative our ratings on Empresas Hipotecario TDA CAM 5's class B and C notes for performance reasons.

-- The class C notes experienced an interest shortfall on the Aug. 27, 2012, payment date of interest and principal. In addition, the originator has advised that it is no longer inclined to amortize the transaction early due to changes in the ECB's eligibility requirements.

-- We have therefore lowered our rating on the class C notes and we have affirmed our rating on the class B notes.

-- Empresas Hipotecario TDA CAM 5 closed in 2007 and securitizes secured loans granted to Spanish SMEs in their normal course of business. Banco CAM is the originator of the transaction.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered to 'D (sf)' from 'CCC- (sf)' and removed from CreditWatch negative its credit rating on Empresas Hipotecario TDA CAM 5, Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos's class C notes. At the same time, we affirmed at 'CCC- (sf)' and removed from CreditWatch negative our rating on the class B notes (see list below).