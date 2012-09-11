(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 11 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Quality Parking 2007 B.V.'s floating-rate notes, due
October 2016, as follows:
EUR291.0m class A, due October 2016, (XS0295287642): affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook
Stable
The affirmation reflects the stable performance of the collateral since the last
rating action.
The net cash flows generated by the portfolio have remained stable since closing
in April 2007. The reported debt service coverage ratio, which measures coverage
at the parent company, Q-Park N.V., has also remained very strong, currently
standing at 3.0x. This ratio has not fallen below 1.8x since closing. Fitch
considers the operating performance of both the parent company and the reference
loan collateral portfolio as sound, which should allow the borrower to continue
to meet its debt service obligations by some margin through to maturity in
October 2013. Fitch also notes that the parent company successfully refinanced
EUR0.9bn existing debt in 2011.
The portfolio was most recently valued in December 2011, at EUR536.2m, which
corresponds to a reported loan-to-value (LTV) of 56.0%. However, despite the low
reported loan leverage and the proven ability of the collateral to generate
stable cash flows, car parks appeal to a narrower range of potential investors
than other commercial property types, which limits liquidity and constrains the
rating assigned to this CMBS below the highest grade. Moreover, Fitch has noted
some deterioration in the cash flows of some UK car parks, which is also
reflected in a reduction in their value since the previous appraisal in December
2010. By projecting stable cash flows, Fitch estimates the LTV to be slightly
higher than 60%, still reflecting a sizeable equity interest.
The reference loan is secured by a portfolio owned by a subsidiary of Q-Park and
consisting of 23 car park facilities located across the Netherlands and the UK,
18 of which are owner-operated. Of the remainder, three are let to the Dutch
government (on long leases) and two are let to Holiday Extra Ltd, a third-party
car park operating company. Currency risk is avoided via the synthetic nature of
the transaction.
