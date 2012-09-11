(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 11 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have reviewed Wood Street CLO III's performance by conducting a credit and cash flow analysis and assessing the support provided by the transaction participants.

-- Following our review, we have raised our ratings on the class A-1, A-2B, B, C, and E notes. At the same time, we have affirmed our ratings on the class A-2A and D notes.

-- Wood Street CLO III is a cash flow CLO transaction that securitizes loans to speculative-grade corporate firms.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today took various credit rating actions on all rated classes of notes in Wood Street CLO III B.V.

Specifically, we have:

-- Raised our ratings on the class A-1, A-2B, B, C, and E notes; and

-- Affirmed our ratings on the class A-2A and D notes (see list below).

Today's rating actions follow our review of the transaction's performance. We performed a credit and cash flow analysis and assessed the support each participant provides to the transaction by applying our 2012 counterparty criteria (see "Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions," published on May 31, 2012). In our analysis, we used data from the latest available trustee report dated July 17, 2012.