(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 17 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed FTPYME TDA Sabadell 2 FTA's notes, as follows:

EUR18,008,892 Series 1CA notes (ISIN ES0339844005): affirmed at 'AA-sf', Outlook Stable

EUR24,405,344 Series 1SA notes (ISIN ES0339844013): affirmed at 'AA-sf', Outlook Stable

EUR8,536,616 Series 2SA notes (ISIN ES0339844021): affirmed at 'BBBsf', Outlook Stable

EUR5,955,779 Series 3SA notes (ISIN ES0339844039): affirmed at 'BBsf', Outlook Negative

The affirmation reflects the transaction's stable overall performance since the last rating action on 19 December 2011. Current defaults in the underlined portfolio stand at EUR4.6m and account for 8.4% of the outstanding balance. Loans delinquent by more than 90 days stand at EUR1.0m and by more than 180 days at EUR0.595m representing 1.8% and 1.1% of the outstanding balance, respectively.

The transaction's documents indicate a monthly transfer of the underlying loans' payments to the issuer's account held at Banco Santander ('A'/Negative/'F1'), exposing the transaction to a potential commingling credit loss in the event of a servicer disruption. Fitch has received confirmation from the SPV management company (Titulizacion de Activos Titulizacion SGFT) that the frequency of the cash collection transfer is not going to be increased. According to Fitch's Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions, the agency would usually consider the commingling exposure, to an eligible counterparty with a minimum rating of 'BBB+'/'F2' as immaterial, when this is for a maximum period of two business days.

Fitch analysed any potential commingling loss and drew confidence from the subordination supporting the senior series 1CA and 1SA notes as well as series 2SA notes. Since Banco de Sabadell , the transaction's servicer is rated higher than series 3SA notes, the agency considers that series 3SA notes will not experience any commingling losses under a 'BB' rating stress scenario.

FTPYME TDA Sabadell 2, FTA is a cashflow securitisation of loans to small and medium sized Spanish enterprises (SMEs) granted by Banco de Sabadell ('BBB+'/Rating Watch Negative/'F2').