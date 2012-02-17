Feb 17 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded its ratings on Enterprise Products Operating LLC's (EPO) and TEPPCO Energy Partners, LP (TEPPCO). Additionally, the Rating Outlook has been revised to Stable from Positive. Roughly $14 billion in debt is affected by this action. Fitch has upgraded its ratings as follows:

EPO

--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB' from 'BBB-';

--Senior unsecured to 'BBB' from 'BBB-';

--Junior subordinated to 'BB+' from 'BB'.

TEPPCO

--IDR to 'BBB' from 'BBB-';

--Senior unsecured to 'BBB' from 'BBB-';

--Junior subordinated to 'BB+' from 'BB'

Following its merger with EPO in 2009 Fitch links the ratings of TEPPCO and its roughly $54 million in legacy debt.

Fitch's ratings action is supported by the company's size; quality and diversity of its portfolio of midstream assets; strong financial performance and conservative policy approach toward distributions and financings; and increasing percentage of fixed fee revenue, stemming from a higher number of fixed processing fee contracts. EPO's sizable portfolio of midstream assets provides strong consistent cash flow and earnings. EPO's midstream asset base covers most major domestic gas producing basins. Its geographic and business line diversity largely insulates EPO from any dynamic shifts in oil and gas production as well as provides it ample organic growth opportunities within its operating footprint, limiting the need or desire to make large scale acquisitions for the sake of growth. EPO accesses all of the major gas and oil production regions in the U.S. EPO serves all the U.S. based ethylene steam crackers, which are the largest consumers of NGLs.

Fitch recognizes that EPO is in the middle of a significant capital spending program which will see the company spend roughly $5 billion in growth cap-ex through 2013 and weigh slightly on leverage metrics. These growth investments are largely focused on primarily fee-based or revenue assured assets which should continue to help lower EPO's exposure to changes in commodity prices. Additionally, Fitch expects EPO's leverage metrics will improve as EPO benefits from the earnings and cash flow associated with project completion and operation.

EPO's year-end 2011 financial metrics were strong with EBITDA interest coverage of 5.3 times (x) and debt/ EBITDA of roughly 3.5x with a 50% equity treatment for EPO's junior subordinated notes. Fitch expects 2012 metrics to be modestly weaker as the company works through its large capital expenditure program with debt/EBITDA slightly over 4.0x, but then improving in 2013 to below 4.0x. These metric improvements, in addition to the business risk improvements EPO's growth projects provide, are the main drivers of Fitch's positive ratings action.

Liquidity remains strong with cash and availability under its revolver of $3.4 billion at 2011 year end, excluding roughly $825 million in proceeds from the sale of Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. common units in January 2012. Upcoming maturities are manageable with EPO having $500 million in maturities left in 2012, and $1.2 billion, and $1.15 billion in 2013 and 2014 maturities, respectively.

Additional Favorable Characteristics for EPO Include:

--Conservative distribution practices and supportive ownership;

--Beneficial industry trends in the pricing relationship of natural gas to crude oil;

--Growing utilization of NGLs by the petrochemical industry as feedstock for ethylene production;

--The movement of natural gas production activity to liquids rich producing basins such as the Eagle Ford Shale play where EPO is well positioned.

Credit Concerns for EPO Include:

--An aggressive growth strategy with targeted capital expenditures of approximately $5 billion through 2013;

--Exposure to commodity price volatility particularly NGL margins.

Catalysts for Positive Rating Action Include:

--Sustained improvement in leverage metrics;

--A further shift in revenue towards more fee-based sources.

Catalysts for a negative rating action include:

--Continued large-scale capital expenditure program funded by higher than expected debt borrowings, and;

--An increase in gross margin sensitivity to changes in commodity prices.

Fitch notes that NGL and crude prices can be very volatile and weakness in crude, NGL, and or fractionation spreads could impact EPO's cash flow and earnings.