Feb 17 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded its ratings on Enterprise Products Operating LLC's (EPO)
and TEPPCO Energy Partners, LP (TEPPCO). Additionally, the Rating Outlook has been revised to
Stable from Positive. Roughly $14 billion in debt is affected by this action. Fitch has
upgraded its ratings as follows:
EPO
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB' from 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured to 'BBB' from 'BBB-';
--Junior subordinated to 'BB+' from 'BB'.
TEPPCO
--IDR to 'BBB' from 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured to 'BBB' from 'BBB-';
--Junior subordinated to 'BB+' from 'BB'
Following its merger with EPO in 2009 Fitch links the ratings of TEPPCO and its
roughly $54 million in legacy debt.
Fitch's ratings action is supported by the company's size; quality and diversity
of its portfolio of midstream assets; strong financial performance and
conservative policy approach toward distributions and financings; and increasing
percentage of fixed fee revenue, stemming from a higher number of fixed
processing fee contracts. EPO's sizable portfolio of midstream assets provides
strong consistent cash flow and earnings. EPO's midstream asset base covers most
major domestic gas producing basins. Its geographic and business line diversity
largely insulates EPO from any dynamic shifts in oil and gas production as well
as provides it ample organic growth opportunities within its operating
footprint, limiting the need or desire to make large scale acquisitions for the
sake of growth. EPO accesses all of the major gas and oil production regions in
the U.S. EPO serves all the U.S. based ethylene steam crackers, which are the
largest consumers of NGLs.
Fitch recognizes that EPO is in the middle of a significant capital spending
program which will see the company spend roughly $5 billion in growth cap-ex
through 2013 and weigh slightly on leverage metrics. These growth investments
are largely focused on primarily fee-based or revenue assured assets which
should continue to help lower EPO's exposure to changes in commodity prices.
Additionally, Fitch expects EPO's leverage metrics will improve as EPO benefits
from the earnings and cash flow associated with project completion and
operation.
EPO's year-end 2011 financial metrics were strong with EBITDA interest coverage
of 5.3 times (x) and debt/ EBITDA of roughly 3.5x with a 50% equity treatment
for EPO's junior subordinated notes. Fitch expects 2012 metrics to be modestly
weaker as the company works through its large capital expenditure program with
debt/EBITDA slightly over 4.0x, but then improving in 2013 to below 4.0x. These
metric improvements, in addition to the business risk improvements EPO's growth
projects provide, are the main drivers of Fitch's positive ratings action.
Liquidity remains strong with cash and availability under its revolver of $3.4
billion at 2011 year end, excluding roughly $825 million in proceeds from the
sale of Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. common units in January 2012. Upcoming
maturities are manageable with EPO having $500 million in maturities left in
2012, and $1.2 billion, and $1.15 billion in 2013 and 2014 maturities,
respectively.
Additional Favorable Characteristics for EPO Include:
--Conservative distribution practices and supportive ownership;
--Beneficial industry trends in the pricing relationship of natural gas to crude
oil;
--Growing utilization of NGLs by the petrochemical industry as feedstock for
ethylene production;
--The movement of natural gas production activity to liquids rich producing
basins such as the Eagle Ford Shale play where EPO is well positioned.
Credit Concerns for EPO Include:
--An aggressive growth strategy with targeted capital expenditures of
approximately $5 billion through 2013;
--Exposure to commodity price volatility particularly NGL margins.
Catalysts for Positive Rating Action Include:
--Sustained improvement in leverage metrics;
--A further shift in revenue towards more fee-based sources.
Catalysts for a negative rating action include:
--Continued large-scale capital expenditure program funded by higher than
expected debt borrowings, and;
--An increase in gross margin sensitivity to changes in commodity prices.
Fitch notes that NGL and crude prices can be very volatile and weakness in
crude, NGL, and or fractionation spreads could impact EPO's cash flow and
earnings.