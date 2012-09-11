(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 11 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it will continue to monitor the
potential divestment of Japan-based ING Life Insurance Co. Ltd. (ING Life; BBB+/Developing/--)
by its Dutch parent ING Groep N.V. (A+/Stable/A-1) after the Nikkei reported that the
global financial services conglomerate is trying to sell ING Life to Hong Kong-based Pacific
Century Group (not rated). ING Life has said no decisions have been made so far.
We have already incorporated into the current ratings and outlook on ING Life
a high likelihood that it will be divested out of the ING group. The current
ratings on ING Life also reflect its stand-alone credit profile (SACP).
Standard & Poor's will pay close attention to the progress of the potential
divestment and, if a sale is confirmed, we will review the SACP of ING Life
and incorporate the financial strength of its future owner into our credit
analysis and ratings on the insurer. In addition, we will incorporate our
assessment of its strategic importance under the new parental structure into
our credit analysis and ratings on the insurer. If a sale is confirmed, the
following factors will be important in our review of ING Life's SACP:
-- Impact on ING Life's business franchise by a potential change in its
brand name;
-- The new parent group's strategy with regard to underwriting,
enterprise risk management (ERM), and asset-liability management (ALM), which
are very important elements for the insurance business;
-- Likelihood of ING Life and the new parent group securing a management
team with strong expertise and experience in the corporate-owned life
insurance (COLI) business, which is a core business for ING Life; and
-- Treatment of minimum guarantee risk on single premium variable annuity
(SPVA), which has been transferred from ING Life to the ING group through
reinsurance.
In addition, if ING Life is sold to a group that does not focus on the
insurance business, we will take into consideration other factors, such as the
availability of support systems for insurance business know-how and human
resources that entities within insurance groups can usually enjoy, and also
the prospects of being established under a new brand name.
