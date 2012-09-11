Today's rating actions resolve these CreditWatch negative placements. We have assessed the transaction's performance since our previous review in August 2011 (see "Ratings Lowered In Taberna Europe CDO I And II Due To Deteriorating Performance," published on Aug. 17, 2011). We have used information from the latest trustee report, dated July 31, 2012, and note valuation report, dated Aug. 6, 2012.

Today's downgrades reflect further credit deterioration in the underlying pool. The proportion of defaulted assets in the pool has increased and, consequently, the balance of collateral available for repaying the notes has decreased, thereby eroding available credit enhancement.

According to the trustee report, all interest and par coverage ratios are currently below the levels required by the transaction documents. Our analysis indicates that the class A-2 notes are at risk of an interest shortfall, which would trigger an event of default under the transaction documents. This could lead to the acceleration or enforcement of the transaction.

We have lowered to 'BB+ (sf)' and 'CCC- (sf)' our ratings on the class A-1 and A-2 notes, respectively, because of our view on decreased credit enhancement levels, the increased likelihood of a nonpayment of interest event of default, and the associated market value risk if the transaction is liquidated.

We have affirmed our ratings on the class B, C, D, and E notes because our analysis indicates that they are unable to withstand our credit and cash flow stresses at any levels higher than those of our current ratings.

As part of our analysis, we have tested the transaction's capital structure against our largest obligor and industry default tests--two supplemental stress tests in our 2012 criteria for CDOs of pooled structured finance assets. None of our ratings has been constrained by the test results.

Taberna Europe CDO I is a CDO backed by a portfolio of mostly corporate loans and bonds, with some commercial mortgage-backed securities exposure.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Transaction Update: Taberna Europe CDO I PLC, Sept. 11 ,2012

-- Ratings On 238 EMEA CDO Tranches Placed On CreditWatch Negative After Criteria Update, March 19, 2012European Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, March 14, 2012Global CDOs Of Pooled Structured Finance Assets: Methodology And Assumptions, Feb. 21, 2012

-- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011

-- Ratings Lowered In Taberna Europe CDO I And II Due To Deteriorating Performance, Aug. 17, 2011

-- Revised Recovery Assumption For European Bank Hybrid Capital Securities In CDOs, July 7, 2010

-- Assumptions: Risk Profiles Of Certain Hybrid Securities No Longer Support CDO Ratings Above 'A+', Sept. 21, 2010

-- Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs, Sept. 17, 2009

-- Global Methodology For Rating Trust Preferred/Hybrid Securities Revised, Nov. 21, 2008

RATINGS LIST

Taberna Europe CDO I PLC

EUR600 Million Floating-Rate Notes

Class Rating

To From

Ratings Lowered

A1 BB+ (sf) BBB+ (sf)/Watch Neg

A2 CCC- (sf) CCC (sf)/Watch Neg

Ratings Affirmed

B CCC- (sf)

C CC (sf)

D CC (sf)

E CC (sf)