Feb 20 -Ratings are both local and foreign currency unless otherwise noted. A dash "--"
indicates not rated.
Long-Term Short-Term
Issuer Rating Outlook Rating
Aargauische Kantonalbank AAA Stable A-1+
African Development Bank AAA Stable A-1+
Asian Development Bank AAA Stable A-1+
Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten N.V. AAA Neg A-1+
Bank of Canada AAA Stable A-1+
Bank of England AAA Stable A-1+
Basellandschaftliche Kantonalbank AAA Stable A-1+
Bayerische Landesbodenkreditanstalt AAA Stable A-1+
Business Development Bank of Canada AAA Stable A-1+
Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec AAA Stable A-1+
Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. AAA Stable A-1+
Caribbean Development Bank AAA Stable A-1+
Council of Europe Development Bank AAA Neg A-1+
EUROFIMA European Company for the Financing of
Railroad Rolling Stock AAA Stable A-1+
European Atomic Energy Community AAA Neg A-1+