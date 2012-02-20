(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 20 -
Overview
-- We believe Coastal Greenland will find it tough
to refinance its maturing debt over the next six to 12 months.
-- We are lowering our long-term corporate credit rating on
the China-based property developer to 'CCC+' from 'B-'.
-- We are also lowering our Greater China credit scale
rating on the company to 'cnCCC+' from 'cnB-'.
-- The negative rating outlook factors in the company's weak
liquidity and limited visibility over asset sales.
Rating Action
On Feb. 20, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered
its long-term corporate credit rating on China-based property
developer Coastal Greenland Ltd. to 'CCC+' from 'B-'. The
outlook is negative. We also lowered the Greater China credit
scale rating on the company to 'cnCCC+' from 'cnB-'. At the same
time, we lowered the ratings on the company's US$150 million
senior unsecured notes to 'CCC' from 'CCC+' and the Greater
China credit scale rating on the notes to 'cnCCC' from 'cnCCC+'.
Rationale
We downgraded Coastal Greenland to reflect our view that
refinancing risks for the company have increased since we
lowered the corporate credit rating in August 2011. Coastal
Greenland's property sales are likely to remain weak in
2012, in our view, and the company appears to have limited
options to refinance its debt maturing in the next six to 12
months.
In our view, visibility is low over the prospects for the
company's asset sales, and the timing of proceeds is uncertain.
Further, the equity and offshore debt markets are effectively
shut for financially weak speculative-grade-rated issuers, such
as Coastal Greenland. Trust companies have become increasingly
selective in rolling over trust loans; they also charge steep
costs and have restrictive terms for extending loans. Coastal
Greenland's progress regarding the rollover of a US$50 million
investment in its senior unsecured notes by its second-largest
shareholder, Shenzhen Investment Ltd., is still
uncertain.
About 82% of Coastal Greenland's total debt of Chinese
renminbi (RMB) 5.20 billion is due in 2012. This includes US$132
million (about RMB0.83 billion) in senior unsecured notes due in
November, four onshore trust loans totaling RMB1.64 billion that
mature between May 2011 and December 2012, and RMB1.80 billion
in bank borrowings.
We expect Coastal Greenland's property sales to remain weak
in 2012 due to the deepening correction in China's real estate
market. The company has a limited number of projects, and most
of these are affected by the government's purchase-restriction
policy. Its total contract sales between April 2011 and December
2011 fell about 70% to HK$2.1 billion from the same period a
year earlier. We believe the likelihood is slim that Coastal
Greenland can achieve its HK$3 billion budget for property sales
for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2012. The company's
property sales target for the fiscal year s sharply lower than
the HK$4.6 billion sales it achieved in fiscal 2011.
Liquidity
Coastal Greenland's liquidity is "weak," as defined in our
criteria. We expect the company's sources of liquidity to be
considerably lower than its cash needs in the next 12 months.
Our assessment incorporates the following expectations and
assumptions:
-- Coastal Greenland's liquidity sources can cover only
about 50% of its liquidity uses in the next 12 months.
-- The company's primary sources of liquidity include: an
unrestricted cash balance of RMB1.52 billion as of Dec. 31,
2011; restricted cash deposits of about RMB300 million, which
could be used to repay short-term debt; and cash receipts from
asset sales of about RMB330 million in the first two months
of 2012.
-- The company has about RMB4.30 billion of debt due in
2012.
-- We expect the company's free operating cash flow to
remain negative in 2012.
-- The company has limited room to cut construction spending
for properties to be delivered in the next 12-16 months.
Coastal Greenland has no offshore bank loan financial
covenants.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects our view that Coastal
Greenland may have difficulties in refinancing its maturating
debts that will come due in the next six to 12 months. This is
reflected in our assessment that the company's liquidity is weak
for the next 12 months and the visibility of asset sales is
limited in a depressed market.
We could lower the ratings if Coastal Greenland does not
have a concrete financing plan in the next three months to meet
its debt maturities, or if its liquidity deteriorates further.
Conversely, we could revise the outlook to stable or upgrade
Coastal Greenland if the company secures major refinancing,
or its liquidity materially improves due to asset or property
sales.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept.
28, 2011
-- Key Rating Factors For Chinese Real Estate Developers,
June 2, 2008
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April
15, 2008
Ratings List
Downgraded
To
From
Coastal Greenland Ltd.
Corporate Credit Rating CCC+/Negative/--
B-/Negative/--
cnCCC+/--
cnB-/--
Senior Unsecured CCC
CCC+
Senior Unsecured cnCCC
cnCCC+