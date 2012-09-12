(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 12 - Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited has affirmed Mercedes-Benz (Thailand) Limited's
(MBTh) THB2bn debentures due 2012 and THB10bn medium-term debenture programme
guaranteed by its parent, Daimler AG (Daimler; 'A-'/Stable) at National Long-Term
'AAA(tha)'. The Outlook is Stable.
The rating of the debentures and the MTN programme are based entirely on the
full, irrevocable and unconditional guarantee provided by Daimler. Daimler's
Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating of 'A-' is at the same level as
Thailand's Long-Term Local Currency IDR, which in turn is mapped to 'AAA(tha)'
on Fitch's Thailand National Rating scale.
MBTh is 99.99% owned by Daimler. Since 2000, MBTh has been responsible for the
import and wholesale functions of Mercedes-Benz vehicles for distribution in
Thailand. It also provides hire-purchase and leasing services through its
wholly-owned leasing subsidiary, Mercedes-Benz Leasing (Thailand) Company
Limited.
What Could Trigger A Rating Action?
Positive: The ratings of MBTh's debentures and the MTN programme are capped at
'AAA(tha)', the highest possible rating on the National Rating scale.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating action include
- Any rating action that results in Daimler's Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR
falling below Thailand's Long-Term Local-Currency IDR will affect the National
Ratings of MBTh's debentures and MTN programme.