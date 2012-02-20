(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 20 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned
its 'A' rating to Korea National Oil Corp.'s (KNOC;
foreign currency rating A/Stable/--; local currency rating
A+/Stable/--) Swiss Franc (CHF)-denominated 300 million senior
unsecured bonds. The bonds have a coupon rate of 1.875%, are due
March 8, 2017, and are drawn from its US$6 billion global
medium-term note program.
We have equalized the ratings on KNOC with the sovereign
ratings on the Republic of Korea (local currency rating
A+/Stable/A-1; foreign currency rating A/Stable/A-1). This
reflects Standard & Poor's opinion that there is an almost
certain likelihood of the Korean government providing KNOC with
timely and sufficient extraordinary support in the event it is
to suffer financial distress. In accordance with our criteria
for government-related entities (GREs), we base our rating
approach on our view that KNOC plays a critical role for and has
an integral link to the government.
In our view, KNOC has a satisfactory business risk profile
and a significant financial risk profile. The satisfactory
business risk profile reflects the company's participation in
the oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) business, which
is growing rapidly--but remains small compared with those of its
global peers--and is generally characterized by volatility in
commodity prices, cyclicality, and capital intensity. These
weaknesses are partially offset by KNOC's management of Korea's
strategic oil reserves and its energy policy lending, which we
believe carry less risk than the E&P business. KNOC's
significant financial risk profile reflects our expectation that
the company will continue to rely on debt over the next one to
two years to meet a government mandate to achieve 300,000 BPD
(barrels per day) in oil production capacity by 2012. As a
result, we believe the company's financial risk profile will
weaken as its exposure to the E&P business increases.
In our view, KNOC's overall liquidity is adequate because we
expect the company to get government funding for the portion of
its large capital investment requirements to achieve the
government mandate in addition to its internal operating cash
flow. Also, we believe its liquidity is adequate because the
company has good access to local and international financial
markets given its status as a GRE as evidenced by its available
credit lines.
The stable outlook on the ratings on KNOC reflects the
outlook on the Republic of Korea. We would lower the ratings on
KNOC if we lowered those on the Republic of Korea. Similarly, we
would raise the ratings if we raised those on Korea. However, a
weakening in KNOC's role as a policy arm of, or in its link to,
the government would lead us to lower the ratings.