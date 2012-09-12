Sept 12 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Jupiter Global Convertibles SICAV's 'Qualifying' Fund Quality Rating. The fund is managed by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Global Convertibles SICAV is a long-only convertible bond fund with EUR619m of assets as of end-August 2012.

The investment approach consists of building a bottom-up long-only portfolio of global convertible bonds reflecting top-down sector views. The approach to equity selection is value-driven, while the credit selection process focuses on avoiding credit impairment and default-driven losses.

Jupiter's convertible bond team consists of two portfolio managers (PMs), Miles Geldard (29 years' experience) and Lee Manzi (14 years' experience) supported by one dedicated quantitative analyst. The PMs have considerable leeway in selection and sizing of positions in line with Jupiter's investment culture. A Portfolio Analytics team of six provides risk oversight.

Launched in October 2010, the Jupiter Global Convertibles SICAV does not yet have sufficient track record to be assigned a Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating. Precursor funds to the Jupiter Global Convertibles SICAV - managed by substantially the same team and according to a similar process - have delivered good performances. However, there are gaps in the track record and the fund has been managed at Jupiter for less than two years. Therefore the 'Qualifying' rating is based solely on the fund's satisfactory investment processes, operational platform and other qualitative considerations.

Jupiter is a listed, UK, retail-focused asset manager, managing GBP23.4bn at June 2012 (79% invested in equities) and employing 434 people.

Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings combine the agency's experience in qualitative fund analysis with rankings and performance data from Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company. Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings offer an independent, forward-looking assessment of a fund's key performance and risk attributes and consistency of longer-term returns, relative to peer group or benchmarks. The ratings focus on the fund manager's investment process, key fund performance drivers, risk management, and the quality of the fund's operational infrastructure.

