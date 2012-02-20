(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 20 - Fitch Ratings has assigned STFCL DA February 2012-01 - an ABS transaction - expected ratings as follows:

INR950.1m purchaser payouts: 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)(exp)'; Outlook Stable

INR73.6m second loss credit facility (SLCF): 'Fitch BBB(SO)(ind)(exp)'; Outlook Stable

The final ratings are contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received.

The new and used commercial vehicle and farm equipment loan pool to be assigned to the purchaser is originated by Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd. (STFCL, rated 'Fitch AA(ind)'/Stable).

The expected rating of the purchaser payouts addresses the timely payment of interest and principal to the purchaser by the scheduled maturity date of September 2017, in accordance with the transaction documentation. The expected rating of the SLCF addresses the ultimate payment of principal by the scheduled maturity date of September 2017, in accordance with the transaction documentation. The expected ratings are based on the origination, servicing, collection and recovery expertise of STFCL, the legal and financial structure of the transaction and the credit enhancement provided by the originator.

The loans to be assigned to the purchaser at par have an aggregate outstanding principal balance of INR950.1m, as of the cut-off date of 31 January 2012. In this transaction, the credit enhancement for the pool is expected to be in the form of a fixed deposit with a bank rated at least 'Fitch A(ind)'/Stable/'Fitch A1(ind)', in the name of the originator with lien marked in favour of the purchaser. Alternatively, it can be provided in the form of guarantees by an entity rated at least 'Fitch AAA(ind)'/Stable. The credit enhancement will be equal to 11.75% of initial principal outstanding, consisting of a first loss credit facility of 4% and an SLCF of 7.75% of the initial principal outstanding.

As part of its analysis, Fitch built a pool cash flow model based on the transaction's financial structure. The agency also analysed historical data to determine the base values of key variables that would influence the level of expected losses in this transaction. The base values of the default rate, recovery rate, time to recovery, collection efficiency, prepayment rate and pool yield were stressed to assess whether the level of credit enhancement was sufficient for the current rating levels.

A presale report for this transaction will be available shortly on Fitch's websites, www.fitchratings.com and www.fitchindia.com.