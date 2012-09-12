Sept 12 -

OVERVIEW

-- Most of our Q2 2012 European structured finance rating actions were due to the application of our 2011 U.K. RMBS criteria and to sovereign and bank downgrades.

-- On aggregate, the number of downgrades declined quarter-on-quarter.

-- RMBS continued to represent most of our downgrades--accounting for 45% of all downgrades in Q2 2012.

-- We consider that the weakening economies in much of Europe may weigh on collateral performance, and be the primary cause of rating actions in Q3 2012.

In the second quarter of 2012, most of Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' European structured finance rating actions were due to the application of our U.K. residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) criteria, which was updated in December 2011. Additionally, following our April 26, 2012 downgrade to BBB+/Negative/A-2 from A/Negative/A-1 of the Kingdom of Spain, our view on rising country risk and declining ratings on banks acting as transaction counterparties had a negative effect on some Spanish structured finance ratings.

According to our Q2 2012 European Structured Finance Ratings Roundup report, published today, we downgraded 863 tranches in 413 transactions, which marks a 24% quarter-on-quarter decline in the aggregate number of downgrades. Of these downgrades, 386 in 156 transactions affected RMBS--accounting for 45% of all downgrades in Q2 2012 (although there were also 97 upgrades in 47 RMBS transactions). Two-thirds of these downgrades were due to the application of our 2011 U.K. RMBS criteria, although they also reflected changes in other factors such as counterparty risk and collateral performance.

Additionally, our downgrade of Spain caused 53 downgrades in 50 RMBS transactions, in line with our nonsovereign ratings criteria. Our updated view on country risk also resulted in four of our 12 covered bond downgrades, and drove more than half (58%) of our 73 downgrades 44 in asset-backed securities (ABS) transactions.

The knock-on-effect of negative rating actions on several Spanish banks acting as counterparties in Spanish transactions--and the lack of remedial actions taken following the subsequent breach of certain rating triggers in the transaction documents--also translated into 12 ABS downgrades and drove down our RMBS ratings.

In commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), the forthcoming high number of loan maturities and the ongoing scarcity of refinancing opportunities will continue to make conditions challenging. We don't expect commercial property prices to bounce back, and lending remains constrained by banks that are actively working to shrink their balance sheets to optimize their capital base.

