Sept 12 - Fitch Ratings says that the ratio of debt Golden Agri Resources Ltd (GAR) will increase as a result of the plan to issue convertible bonds amounting to USD 400 million, but the debt ratio will remain subdued over the next two years.

As such, Fitch considers that the planned bond GAR would not affect the ranks of the GAR subsidiary in Indonesia, whose ranking is supported by a strong relationship with GAR. Details rankings are at the end of this paper.

The issuance of bonds will weaken ratio funds from operation (FFO) adjusted leverage of 2.0x at the end of the GAR into 2012 and 3.4x in 2013, from 1.5x in 2011, which is based on the assumption that crude palm oil prices declined. Although this ratio is higher than the negative rating trigger at 2.5x, Fitch believes FFO-adjusted leverage ratio will improve to a level below 2.5x in 2014 in line with the use of free cash flow to pay the scheduled debt amortization. For the long term, the debt ratio will remain under 2.5x by GAR capacity downstream operations, coupled with increased oil yield.

Fitch expects medium-term cash flow generated from existing GAR plantations profile mature gives enough room for additional debt. Fitch also expects the ratio of FFO-adjusted net leverage (net of cash balances), will be at 2x throughout the projection period, which Fitch found acceptable-the ratio by considering the expansion plan of the group.

GAR plans to use the bond proceeds for general corporate purposes, including acquisitions or joint ventures, where there is opportunity. Fitch notes a similar expansion is also done by some palm oil companies based in Indonesia, in response to the growth potential of the palm oil industry in the country. Issuance plan will strengthen the position of liquidity and resources for investment potential GAR.

The ratings of the GAR group companies are as follows:

PT Sinar Mas Agro Resources and Technology Tbk

Long-Term National Rating 'AA (idn)'; outlook Stable

Sustainable Bond Rating I SMART Phase I in 2012 at 'AA (idn)'

PT Ivo Mas Tunggal

National Long-Term rating at 'AA (idn)'; Outlook Stable

PT Palm Mas Sejahtera

National Long-Term rating at 'AA (idn)'; Outlook Stable