(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 12 - Fitch Ratings today launched a new brand
for its existing National ratings business in India: 'India Ratings & Research
Pvt Ltd' (India Ratings). A wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group, India
Ratings is dedicated to the local Indian market and focused exclusively on
National-scale, domestic credit ratings.
National ratings in India will no longer be assigned under the Fitch Ratings
name, and all Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch Ratings
have been transferred to India Ratings.
International ratings of Indian banks, corporates and other entities will
continue to be assigned under the Fitch Ratings brand and reflect Fitch's global
policies and procedures.
"We believe issuers, investors and other market participants will benefit from
this move as it will sharpen the focus of the group's analytical coverage,
increase transparency, and allow us to keep abreast of domestic and
international regulatory changes. We are very excited by opportunities in the
Indian market and are committed to investing and growing our business there."
said Brett Hemsley, Head of Fitch's Asia-Pacific operations.
India Ratings will continue to rate instruments such as bank loans, bonds,
debentures, and structured transactions on the National-scale for the Indian
market, using the same criteria and global best-practice standards, building on
Fitch's reputation in India for quality and integrity. Moreover, with its
dedication and focus on the Indian market, India Ratings will be better placed
to serve the needs of local investors, issuers and regulators.
Atul Joshi, Managing Director and CEO of Fitch Ratings India, will serve in the
same role heading up India Ratings.
"Launching a purely India-focussed brand for our National ratings business is an
exciting milestone for us. By clearly separating the branding of each business
we can continue delivering global standard, International ratings under the
Fitch brand, while India Ratings can focus on the needs of domestic ratings
users and regulators." said Mr. Joshi.
All research, ratings and other data published by India Ratings are available at
www.indiaratings.co.in.