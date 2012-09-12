Sept 12 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'BB+' rating to the proposed unsecured euro medium-term note (EMTN) issue announced by the U.K. engineering group GKN Holdings PLC (GKN; BB+/Stable/--). The recovery rating is '4'. We also affirmed our 'BB+' issue rating and '4' recovery rating on the existing GBP350 million 6.75% notes due Oct. 28, 2019.

On Sept. 4, 2012, GKN announced its intention to issue the unsecured notes under the GBP2.0 billion EMTN program in order to part-finance the acquisition of Volvo Aero (the aero engine division of AB Volvo ; BBB/Stable/A-2), announced in July 2012.

The existing GBP350 million 6.75% notes due Oct. 28, 2019, and the proposed notes, both issued by GKN, are rated 'BB+', the same level as the long-term corporate credit rating on GKN. The recovery rating on these notes is '4', indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery in the event of a payment default. Our ratings assume the issuance of about EUR500 million or currency equivalent of this amount.

The recovery and issue ratings are supported by our assessment of GKN as a going concern and the moderate level of prior ranking debt at the point of default. However, we consider that the ratings are constrained at the '4' level by GKN's high level of unfunded pension liabilities, the notes' relatively weak security and guarantee package, and GKN's exposure to multiple jurisdictions, which we believe could reduce funds available to creditors in a hypothetical default.

The recovery and issue ratings are constrained by the material pension deficit (about GBP1.2 billion as of Dec. 31, 2011), mainly in the U.K., Germany, and the U.S., that could either reduce the enterprise value at default or have a contractually or structurally senior claim over the unsecured debtholders at the point of reorganization. Likewise, GKN's unrated unsecured revolving credit facilities (RCFs) benefit from stronger protection than the notes owing to the RCFs' maintenance financial covenants. In addition, if GKN were to refinance the RCFs on a secured basis in the run-up to default, we believe the recovery prospects for the senior unsecured noteholders would be significantly reduced.

We assume that primary insolvency proceedings would likely occur in the U.K. as the center of main interest (COMI). We classify the U.K. as a Group A1 country in terms of the level of creditor protection that the U.K. insolvency regime offers. However, GKN has distinct operations in different jurisdictions, and in our view any insolvency process that incorporates multijurisdictional proceedings would likely have a negative effect on the ultimate recovery prospects since it could potentially take longer and be expensive.

We believe that if GKN experienced a payment default, it would most likely be reorganized as a going concern, as we anticipate that its leading market positions in the European market, good geographic and end-market diversity, and presence in relatively stable aerospace business will be recognized by potential buyers even under distressed circumstances.

We continue to believe that the main rating constraints for GKN are the highly cyclical and competitive characteristics of the auto components market; the group's limited presence in the auto and aerospace aftermarkets; and the group's volatile credit metrics, partly as a result of its acquisitive growth strategy. These constraints are partially offset by GKN's leading position in auto components, the stable earnings generated by the Aerospace division, and the group's good geographic and customer diversification. (For more information, see "U.K. Auto Supplier GKN Outlook Revised To Stable On Announced Acquisition Of Volvo Aero; 'BB+' Ratings Affirmed," published July 6, 2012.)

