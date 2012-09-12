(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 12 - Fitch Ratings says Indonesia-based Berlian Laju
Tanker Tbk's (BLT) ratings are not affected by a high court extension of its
debt restructuring process by 90 days. Its Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency
Issuer Default Ratings are at 'RD' (Restricted Default).
The ratings reflect the company's continued default of certain debt instruments
listed in its announcement on 27 February 2012 and its restructuring process.
As per the company's announcement on 22 August 2012, the Singapore High Court
extended on 2 July 2012 protection for an additional three months to certain
operating subsidiaries of BLT to facilitate the restructuring process. The
extension was obtained with the approval of major secured creditors.
Of its creditors, 96% (in value) on 15 August 2012 voted in favour of an
extension of the debt restructuring process driven by the Indonesian judiciary
to restructure BLT's liabilities. This vote was sanctioned by the Central
Jakarta District Court on 16 August 2012. Hence BLT and its creditors have 90
days to work towards a consensual restructuring plan.
BLT's USD400m senior unsecured notes due 2014, issued by BLT Finance B.V. and
guaranteed by BLT, are rated at 'C' with a Recovery Rating of 'RR5'. This is in
line with Fitch's 'Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Nonfinancial
Corporate Issuers' dated 14 August 2012.
