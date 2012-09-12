Defensives keep Britain's FTSE afloat, mid caps dive to 3-week low
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- Chalco's operating performance was much worse than we expected due to low profitability, subdued aluminum prices, and high production costs, which have weakened its financial risk profile.
-- Nevertheless, we still see a "high likelihood" of extraordinary government support for the Chinese aluminum producer.
-- We are lowering our foreign currency long-term corporate credit rating on Chalco to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'. We are also lowering the Greater China regional scale rating on the company to 'cnBBB+' from 'cnA-'.
-- The negative outlook reflects our expectation that Chalco's financial performance is likely to remain weak throughout 2012.
Rating Action
On Sept. 12, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered the foreign currency long-term corporate credit rating on Aluminum Corp. Of China (Chalco) to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'. The outlook is negative. We also lowered our long-term Greater China regional scale rating on the company to 'cnBBB+' from 'cnA-'.
