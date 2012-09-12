(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 12 - Fitch Ratings says ranks Berlian Laju Tanker Tbk (BLT) is not affected by the extension of the high court for 90 days on debt restructuring. Rating Long-Term Foreign Currency and Local Issuer Default Rating remain at 'RD' (Restricted Default).

The ratings reflect the company's ongoing failure to pay a portion of debt instruments that was announced on 27 February 2012 and the restructuring process.

Based on the company's announcement dated August 22, 2012, the Singapore High Court extended the protection by the 2nd of July 2012 with an additional three months to facilitate the process of restructuring some of its subsidiaries BLT. The extension is obtained through the approval of a majority of secured creditors.

On August 15, 2012, 96% of creditors (based on the value of the loan), chose to extend the debt restructuring process that is driven by an Indonesian court to restructure debt BLT. This choice was confirmed by the Central Jakarta District Court on August 16, 2012. Thus BLT and creditors have 90 days to reach a consensus on the proposed restructuring.

BLT debt-senior unsecured notes amounting to USD 400 million, which will mature in 2014, issued by BLT Finance BV and guaranteed by BLT ranked in 'C' with a Recovery Rating at 'RR5'. This is in line with the criteria 'Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Nonfinancial Corporate Issuers'.