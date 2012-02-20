(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 20 - The People's Bank of China announced Saturday a second 50bp cut in three months to
the required reserve ratio (RRR) for Chinese banks, which will come into force Friday. Fitch
Ratings believes the cut is primarily aimed at relieving increasingly tight liquidity conditions
in the banking sector, which has depressed loan growth in January and February, rather
than representing a change in monetary stance.
If allowed to continue, low loan growth could weigh significantly on GDP growth
later in the year.
Fitch expects Chinese banks to require large funding support this year to meet
credit and forbearance needs, as well as their own growing obligations. In our
2012 outlook, we forecast approximately CNY4trn in liquidity assistance, which
will come via a combination of reserve requirement reductions, central bank
reverse repos and auctions of Ministry of Finance deposits. This week's 50bp cut
will free about CNY375bn in deposits.
Future reserve requirement relief may not always take the form of blanket,
system-wide required reserve ratio cuts, but rather targeted releases to banks
in need. In this context, the nominal balance of deposit reserves at the central
bank could be a more useful indicator in signalling policy than the RRR ratio
itself.