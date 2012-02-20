(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 20 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos Santander 2's (Santander 2) asset-backed commercial paper's (ABCP) Short-term rating to 'F1sf' from 'F1+sf' and removed the Rating Watch Negative in place since 18 January 2012.

The downgrade follows the same action taken on the programme's sponsor, Banco Santander S.A.'s (Banco Santander; 'A'/Negative/'F1') Short-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) (see 'Fitch Downgrades Santander to 'A'/Negative Outlook Following Sovereign Action', dated 13 February 2012 on www.fitchratings.com).

Banco Santander provides intrinsic support to Santander 2 in the form of a liquidity facility (covering up to 20% of the portfolio), letter of credit and guaranteed investment contract account and as a result, the conduit's rating is directly linked to Banco Santander's Short-term IDR.

Santander 2 is a single-seller partially-supported ABCP conduit structured to purchase short-term receivables originated in Spain by Banco Santander which the conduit finances via the issuance of CP. The programme can issue CP up to a maximum amount of EUR6bn and as at end-January 2012 had EUR1.07bn of CP outstanding.