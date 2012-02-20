Feb 20 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Denmark-based brewer Carlsberg Breweries A/S's (Carlsberg) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured ratings at 'BBB' and Short-term IDR at 'F3'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable.

The affirmation of Carlsberg's ratings reflects the resilience of the company's operating profit and cash flow generation to the sequence of challenges encountered in its core Russian and Western European markets as well as its broadly stable credit metrics since 2010 and Fitch's confidence that its profits in Russia have scope for recovery.

The planned minority-buyout for Baltika announced on 20 February 2012 for a net disbursement of up to DKK4.4bn should not affect the current headroom within the 'BBB' rating.

After a decade of strong growth, per capita consumption of beer in Russia fell in 2011 to 65 litres per head from a peak of almost 80 in 2007 due to pressure on consumers' spending power and the more than doubling of excise duties. Duty increases have forced brewers to raise retail prices by on average 30% over 2010 and 2011. In addition to these challenges, brewers have had to grapple with the sky-rocketing of input costs in Russia in 2011. This has resulted in the 4% decline of consolidated operating profit reported by Carlsberg for 2011.

Fitch also notes that Carlsberg's strong exposure to Russia (approximately 40% of operating profit) determines vulnerability to the risk of sudden devaluation of the Russian rouble, given that Carlsberg's debt is predominantly denominated in euros and Danish kronas, a currency that is pegged to the euro.

Fitch however draws comfort from a number of positive developments in Russia (see "Brewers to Recover Russian Market Share After 2013", 9 February 2012 at www.fitchratings.com). These include excise duty and minimum price increases planned on vodka over 2012-2015, which should eventually even out the playing field in terms of "share of throat" for the two beverages, the expectation of an improvement in consumer spending resulting from real wage increases in 2012, a larger scope for price discipline in the market arising from the merger of the operations of SABMiller and Anadolu Efes and from the recent strategic shift to profitability by the two competitors Heineken and Anheuser Busch Inbev ('A-'/Stable). Finally, the sharp increase of input, transportation and marketing costs suffered in 2011 is unlikely to be repeated in 2012.

These events should likely offset the emergence of fresh challenges for Carlsberg in Russia over 2012-2013 in the form of further excise duty increases planned and the introduction of new regulations restricting hours and location for the sale of beer being phased in until January 2013.

Also of note is the important mitigating effect that the company's continuing effort to rationalise costs in its mature markets of North and Western Europe (where Carlsberg reported broadly flat revenues over 2010 and 2011) has played. These have resulted in a further increase of operating profit margin in this region to 14.7% in 2011 (2010: 14.1%; 2009: 11.6%). Also, its smaller Asian region operations have continued to deliver double digit growth.

While Carlsberg's capital expenditure has increased in 2011 - reflecting in particular its investments growth in Asia - and Q411 stocking in Russia led to an absorption of working capital, the company maintained solid cash flow generation (2011 free cash flow (FCF): DKK3.9bn, i.e. EUR0.5bn). Its debt repayment ability is also supported by the limited pressure to upstream dividends to its mother company Carlsberg A/S.

In 2011, despite a contraction of FCF from the highs of 2009 and 2010, Carlsberg managed to defend the conservative leverage achieved in 2010. Fitch calculates that lease adjusted net debt/operating EBITDAR and lease adjusted debt/funds from operations (FFO) ratios were broadly unchanged in 2011 from 2010's levels of 2.5x and 3.0x, respectively.

For 2012, the agency projects FCF fractionally better than 2011 (as a result of potentially better EBITDA but unchanged capex, working capital, interest and tax outflows) and calculates that FCF generation should be sufficient to absorb planned expenditure of up to DKK4.4bn for buying out the outstanding 10% of listed company Baltika, thus leaving leverage unchanged at 2011's levels.

Downward rating pressure could result from trading difficulties, a permanent devaluation of the Russian rouble, or M&A activity pushing the lease adjusted debt/FFO leverage ratio above 3.5x on a permanent basis, consistent declines in revenue and operating profit margin in the core Eastern European region, particularly as a result of a prolonged crisis in conjunction with failure to defend profitability in the other important North and Western Europe region, or a shift in financial policy towards a strong remuneration of shareholders. Also, a material drop of free cash flow could lead to a downgrade.

An upgrade could be considered - subject to the company maintaining a strong competitive profile in its core markets and healthy FCF (annual level: DKK4bn-DKK5bn) and growing its consolidated EBITDA margin above 25% - if lease adjusted debt/FFO was to fall under 2.5x.