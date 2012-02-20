(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 20 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services recently
reviewed its Banking Industry Country Risk Assessments (BICRAs)
for 86 countries using its updated BICRA criteria. In a report
published today, "A Closer Look At Our BICRAs For 30 Countries
In Central And Eastern Europe, The Middle East, And Africa," we
provided a detailed analysis of our BICRAs in this diversified
region.
"Some countries, notably Kazakhstan and Ukraine, have
experienced severe banking crises over the past three years and
are currently in the process of restructuring," said Standard &
Poor's credit analyst Emmanuel Volland. "They consequently face
what we view as high risks in their banking systems."
"At the upper end of the spectrum is Saudi Arabia, with a
banking system that we believe has a stable and resilient
economic environment, a good track record of effective
supervision, a protected franchise, and abundant core customer
deposits."
We have assessed national banking industries as part of our
approach to rating banks for several years. Our BICRA criteria
enable us to evaluate individual banking systems and assign a
BICRA using our scores on two main components, economic risk and
industry risk. A BICRA is scored on a scale from '1' to '10',
ranging from the lowest-risk banking systems (group '1') to the
highest risk (group '10').
This report is a detailed analysis of our BICRAs on 30
countries in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and
Africa (CEEMEA) region.