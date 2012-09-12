(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 12 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Saudi Electric Co. ---------------------------- 12-Sep-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: AA-/Stable/-- Country: Saudi Arabia
Primary SIC: Electric Services
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
25-Jul-2007 AA-/-- AA-/--
18-Jun-2007 A+/-- A+/--
===============================================================================
Rationale
The rating on 74.3% state-owned Saudi Electric Company (SEC), Saudi Arabia's
virtual-monopoly provider of electricity generation and monopoly provider of
electricity transmission and distribution services, is equalized with the
long-term rating on the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (AA-/Stable/A-1+). This
reflects Standard & Poor's Rating Services' opinion that there is an "almost
certain" likelihood that the Saudi government would provide timely and
sufficient extraordinary support to SEC in the event of financial distress.
We consider SEC a government-related entity (GRE). In accordance with our
criteria for GREs, we base our rating approach on our view of SEC's:
-- "Critical" role in providing essential power generation, transmission,
and distribution services, and central role in meeting the government's key
economic and social objectives; and
-- "Integral" link within the state machinery. The government maintains
very tight control over SEC's strategy. Furthermore, SEC has a track record of
receiving ongoing financial support from the government in the form of
long-term soft loans.
The ratings also reflect our expectation that the ongoing support from the
government will continue. This has a strong influence on our assessment of
SEC's stand-alone credit profile (SACP). We do not consider any privatization
process likely in the near term.
We assess SEC's SACP in the upper 'BB' category, based on our view of its
"satisfactory" business risk profile and "significant" financial profile, as
our criteria define the terms.
The SACP benefits from SEC's virtual monopoly on generation and monopoly on
transmission and distribution, with minimal, if any, competition in the medium
term. In addition, we factor into the SACP our strong forecast growth in
electricity demand as well as ongoing government support.
These credit strengths are offset, in our view, by SEC's negative free cash
flows, which we expect to persist until at least 2015 because of a ramp up in
the company's capital expenditure (capex) programme, which we expect to cause
credit metrics to weaken from 2012 to 2015. Other weaknesses include
regulatory risk affecting the company's three key business segments, leading
to weak profitability measures such as return on capital.
In the fourth quarter of 2011, SEC transferred Saudi Arabian riyal (SAR)27.7
billion ($7.4 billion) of payables from SEC's fuel supplier Saudi Aramco onto
the Ministry of Finance's books, with no defined maturity date for repayment),
in respect of amounts accrued between 2004 and 2009. Consequently, as of Dec.
31, 2011, payables owing to Saudi Aramco reduced significantly to SAR10.5
billion, thus alleviating some of our previous concerns regarding the build up
of these payables and the potential for increased leverage if such payables
needed to be settled.
The company expects capex of about SAR135 billion between 2012 and 2014,
although management considers some of this to be discretionary. According to
our base-case financial model, this level of capex will lead to deterioration
in financial metrics.
SEC has launched a corporate restructuring that will ultimately result in
separate transmission, generation, and distribution entities. All entities
will be wholly owned by SEC through a holding company structure, and we
therefore do not consider these changes to have any impact on SEC's
competitive position or role and link to the government in the medium term.
SEC will create four generation companies and one distribution company.
National Grid Co. (a new entity responsible for transmission in the Kingdom)
was established in January 2012. All transmission assets have been transferred
from SEC to the new entity during the course of the year. The remainder of the
restructuring process, including the creation of an independent distribution
company, should be completed by the end of the first quarter of 2013. The new
structure is intended to provide enhanced transparency over the cost of each
element of the value chain, and increase accountability and quality of service.
S&P base-case operating scenario
Under our base-case scenario, we project that SEC's 2012 adjusted EBITDA will
remain stable compared with the previous year at SAR11.7 billion, mainly
thanks to continued revenue growth driven by high demand and population growth
of between 2.5 and 3% per annum. SEC's revenues in 2011 improved by 9.5% to
SAR30.6 billion, more than the 8% we had forecast. We expect SEC revenues to
increase by about 7% year on year, to about SAR32.7 billion in 2012, with net
profits of SAR2.0 billion-SAR2.2 billion, in line with 2011. SEC posted net
profits of SAR2.2 billion for 2011, slightly ahead of our forecast of SAR1.8
billion. The rise in revenues will continue, in our view, to be largely offset
by increases in depreciation costs leading to broadly stable profitability.
S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario
We expect continued pressure on SEC's financial profile from 2012 to 2015 as
the company embarks on its sizable capex program to modernize and expand
generation and transmission capacity in Saudi Arabia. Consequently, we
anticipate that SEC will continue to report negative free cash flows during
that period.
Funds from operations (FFO)-to debt, inclusive of government loans, for the
fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2011, stood at about 28%, and debt to capital was
about 51%, which we believe is in line with our assessment of a "significant"
financial risk profile for SEC. We expect FFO to debt, inclusive of
interest-free government loans, to deteriorate to between 18% and 20% in 2012,
although excluding interest-free government loans the ratio would remain above
30%. This reflects our expectation of the company's increased use of
government loans as a source of funding.
Ongoing negative free operating cash flows (FOCF) require tight debt
management, in our view, and SEC has successfully arranged various facilities
over the past year or so. The most significant of these was a long-term
interest-free SAR51.1 billion facility from the government in June 2011. In
April 2012 SEC successfully issued its debut international sukuk totaling
$1.75 billion via a special-purpose vehicle (SPV), SEC Global Sukuk Co.,
which, in tandem with government funding and cash balances, will support capex
over the coming year. In addition to this, SEC also signed a Korean supported
Export Credit Agency facility totaling $1.4 billion, which is expected to be
drawn over the course of 2013-2014.
Liquidity
We base our view of SEC's liquidity as "adequate," as our criteria define the
term, on what we qualify as adequate stand-alone arrangements.
Over the 12 months to June 30, 2013, we expect capex to be between SAR35 and
SAR40 billion, and debt repayments to total about SAR6.4 billion, including
the SAR5 billion July sukuk maturity, now repaid.
We believe these needs are mostly covered by FFO, which we forecast will reach
close to SAR13 billion, SAR53.2 billion of undrawn committed lines, and SEC's
reported cash and cash equivalents of about SAR9.7 billion. Our
sources-to-uses ratio, which we estimate at about 1.5x, will be comfortably in
the adequate category. The adequate category also factors in SEC's exposure to
refinancing risk of SAR8.5 billion in 2014 and over the longer term.
We have included the amounts available under Saudi Electric's SAR51 billion
interest-free government facility, which was put in place in June 2011, as a
liquidity source in our short-term liquidity analysis. This is because of the
proven availability and our better understanding of the specific allocation of
the funds associated with this facility in relation to SEC's future capex. SEC
has already received three installments of SAR2.5 billion each in January,
April, and July 2012 from the government under the SAR51.1 billion facility.
We understand that SEC will continue to utilize a variety of financing
solutions to address its refinancing needs as required over the medium and
long term. SEC has no significant financial covenants, with the exception of a
2:1 debt-to-equity covenant associated with its local syndicated facilities
(interest-free government loans and government payables to the Ministry of
Finance for fuel and payables to Aramco are excluded from ratio calculations).
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects that on Saudi Arabia, and our expectation that we
will continue to equalize the ratings on SEC with those on Saudi Arabia. This
reflects our view that SEC's role for the government will remain critical.
Consequently, any change to the ratings on Saudi Arabia would likely result in
an equivalent change in the ratings on SEC. All else being equal, even if we
were to lower our assessment of the likelihood of extraordinary government
support by one category to "extremely high," which we currently do not
foresee, we would not lower the rating on SEC by more than one notch.
Any evidence of weakening government support, for example through an
announcement of further privatization or exposure to increasing competition,
could weigh on the rating and result in a revision of our analytical approach
to government support for SEC. Similarly, any change in ongoing government
support that we believe would hamper SEC's payables, tariffs, or future
funding plans could lead to a rating review.
We would consider upgrading SEC if we upgraded the sovereign, subject to SEC
maintaining its current "critical" role for and "integral" link with the
government.
