Overview
-- Russia-based ZAO Sumitomo Mitsui Rus Bank (SMBC Rus) enjoys full
operational and cultural integration with its parent, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking
Corp. and strategic importance for the group's operations in Europe, the
Middle East, and Africa.
-- We are assigning our foreign currency 'BBB/A-2' ratings and 'BBB+/A-2'
local currency ratings to SMBC Rus, as well as an 'ruAAA' national scale
rating.
-- Our view of SMBC Rus' group status is "highly strategic", as defined
by our criteria.
-- The stable outlook mirrors the stable outlook on the Russian
Federation.
Rating Action
On Sept. 12, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BBB'
long-term and 'A-2' short-term counterparty foreign currency credit ratings
and 'BBB+' long-term and 'A-2' short-term local currency ratings to
Russia-based ZAO Sumitomo Mitsui Rus Bank (SMBC Rus). The outlook is stable.
At the same time, an 'ruAAA' Russia national scale rating was assigned.