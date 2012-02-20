(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 20 -
Summary analysis -- Banque Martin Maurel - 20-Feb-2012
CREDIT RATING: No public ratings. Country: France
Primary SIC: Commercial banks,
nec
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
27-Jun-2006 --/-- --/--
Rationale
The ratings on France-based Banque Martin Maurel (BMM) reflect our 'a-' anchor
for banks operating in The Republic of France (AA+/Negative/A-1+ unsolicited
ratings), and our view of its positive capital and earnings; neutral risk
position, funding, and liquidity; and negative business position.
Anchor
The 'a-' anchor draws on our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA)
methodology and our view of the economic and industry risks in France where
BMM almost exclusively operates. The BICRA for France is group '2', according
to our criteria. The BICRA score is informed by our evaluation of economic
risk; our favorable economic risk assessment on France is supported by very
strong economic stability, low economic imbalances, and low private sector
credit risk. With regard to industry risk, the French banking industry
benefits from strong regulatory framework and regulation, and a healthy level
of competition between large players, which has restrained risk appetite.
Systemwide funding is supported by stable domestic customer deposits fueled by
the high French household saving rate, even though most French banks are
reliant on wholesale markets to fund their sizable balance sheets.
Business position: Small French independent commercial and private bank
We view BMM's business profile as a negative factor because this bank is a
small, concentrated player competing with the largest French banking groups in
their home market. With a total of 10 branches located in Marseille,
Aix-en-Provence, Grenoble, Paris, and Lyon, BMM--one of the last independent
family-owned banks in France--is both a commercial and private bank. With EUR794
million gross loan outstanding at June 30, 2011, commercial banking operations
remain concentrated on small and midsize enterprises and individuals. The
private banking clientele has a more diversified profile with EUR1.34 billion
private customers' deposits and assets under management at EUR5.79 billion at
mid-year 2011.
Despite the difficult second 2011 semester, we estimate that BMM will manage
to maintain the level of its assets under management level at or above EUR5.5
billion in 2011 and 2012, thanks to the loyalty of its customer base. We
believe in the bank's ability to withstand the prolonged tough operating
environment over the medium term, even though a more severe than anticipated
deterioration could significantly weigh on the commercial performance of the
bank.
We think the resilience of BMM's business position in 2008-2011 points to its
conservative long-term strategy, partially mitigating its structurally high
sensitivity to operational issues. Going forward, BMM will most likely focus
on organic growth in a consolidation effort rather than on acquisitions of
small asset management companies as in the past, although opportunistic
operations cannot be ruled out.
Capital and earnings: Strong capital position sustained by stable retained
earnings
Our positive assessment of capital and earnings reflects our expectation that
BMM's risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio before concentration adjustments will
increase moderately in the next 18 months to about 13% from 12.5% at year-end
2010. Our risk-adjusted capital ratio compares with an even higher 2010 Tier 1
ratio at 13.9%. The difference with the regulatory indicator mainly stems from
our higher risk weights on the approximately EUR30 million equity in the banking
book portfolio. Despite modest profitability due to fragile capital markets
compounded by low interest rates, BMM's capacity to maintain stable positive
retained earnings supports our current upward projection. We anticipate 2011
full-year results to be similar to those in 2010, although the hectic market
indices' movements and the expectations of lower revised interest rates will
most likely hamper the second half of the year.
With a cost-to-income ratio remaining close to 70%, BMM's operational
efficiency still lags behind most French commercial banks due to a complex
operating structure, although we recognize management's ongoing efforts to
address it by steadily reducing the number of wealth management companies
within the BMM group. In addition, the limited ability and willingness to
raise new capital may impair the bank's financial flexibility in a downside
scenario.
Risk position: Conservative risk management practices mitigate sensitivity to
operational, market, and interest rate risks
We consider BMM's risk position to be neutral. Even though the loan portfolio
grew by a significant 45% in 2007-2010, BMM has maintained its high-quality
risk management standards when underwriting these new loans, in our opinion.
We view positively the management's intention to curb the portfolio growth
rate to a mid-single digit figure by the end of 2012.
The asset quality of BMM's loan portfolio favorably compares with that of
competitors, thanks to its use of reinsurance and binding limits on
single-name and sector concentrations. We base our expectation of moderate
credit losses between 30 and 50 basis points in 2011 and 2012 on these
elements and the bank's track record. Along with other institutions active in
private banking, BMM is also exposed to operational and interest rate risks
not fully covered by our RAC framework, which constrains this score.
Funding and liquidity: Highly liquid balance sheet financed by abundant
private customer deposits in line with private banking peers
BMM's funding and liquidity are neutral, reflecting our opinion that these are
not differentiating factors in the private banking industry. Nevertheless, BMM
enjoys a favorable funding profile thanks to its large, stable deposit base
representing approximately 170% of its total loans and 70% of its total assets
at year-end 2010. As a consequence, BMM is well positioned to pass upcoming
regulatory liquidity stress tests.
BMM invests its excess resources mostly into liquid highly rated short-term
bonds, thus creating significant liquidity buffers; the value of which ranges
from EUR800 million to EUR1 billion. As with many of its private banking peers,
BMM increasingly places its treasury at the European Central Bank (ECB;
AAA/Stable/A-1+) at the expense of the interbank market.
External Support
The issuer credit rating on BMM is equal to its stand-alone credit profile,
reflecting the absence of potential extraordinary support.
Additional Rating Factors: none
No additional factors affect this rating.