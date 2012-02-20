(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Summary analysis -- Banque Martin Maurel - 20-Feb-2012

CREDIT RATING: No public ratings. Country: France

Rationale

The ratings on France-based Banque Martin Maurel (BMM) reflect our 'a-' anchor for banks operating in The Republic of France (AA+/Negative/A-1+ unsolicited ratings), and our view of its positive capital and earnings; neutral risk position, funding, and liquidity; and negative business position.

Anchor

The 'a-' anchor draws on our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) methodology and our view of the economic and industry risks in France where BMM almost exclusively operates. The BICRA for France is group '2', according to our criteria. The BICRA score is informed by our evaluation of economic risk; our favorable economic risk assessment on France is supported by very strong economic stability, low economic imbalances, and low private sector credit risk. With regard to industry risk, the French banking industry benefits from strong regulatory framework and regulation, and a healthy level of competition between large players, which has restrained risk appetite. Systemwide funding is supported by stable domestic customer deposits fueled by the high French household saving rate, even though most French banks are reliant on wholesale markets to fund their sizable balance sheets.

Business position: Small French independent commercial and private bank We view BMM's business profile as a negative factor because this bank is a small, concentrated player competing with the largest French banking groups in their home market. With a total of 10 branches located in Marseille, Aix-en-Provence, Grenoble, Paris, and Lyon, BMM--one of the last independent family-owned banks in France--is both a commercial and private bank. With EUR794 million gross loan outstanding at June 30, 2011, commercial banking operations remain concentrated on small and midsize enterprises and individuals. The private banking clientele has a more diversified profile with EUR1.34 billion private customers' deposits and assets under management at EUR5.79 billion at mid-year 2011.

Despite the difficult second 2011 semester, we estimate that BMM will manage to maintain the level of its assets under management level at or above EUR5.5 billion in 2011 and 2012, thanks to the loyalty of its customer base. We believe in the bank's ability to withstand the prolonged tough operating environment over the medium term, even though a more severe than anticipated deterioration could significantly weigh on the commercial performance of the bank.

We think the resilience of BMM's business position in 2008-2011 points to its conservative long-term strategy, partially mitigating its structurally high sensitivity to operational issues. Going forward, BMM will most likely focus on organic growth in a consolidation effort rather than on acquisitions of small asset management companies as in the past, although opportunistic operations cannot be ruled out.

Capital and earnings: Strong capital position sustained by stable retained earnings

Our positive assessment of capital and earnings reflects our expectation that BMM's risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio before concentration adjustments will increase moderately in the next 18 months to about 13% from 12.5% at year-end 2010. Our risk-adjusted capital ratio compares with an even higher 2010 Tier 1 ratio at 13.9%. The difference with the regulatory indicator mainly stems from our higher risk weights on the approximately EUR30 million equity in the banking book portfolio. Despite modest profitability due to fragile capital markets compounded by low interest rates, BMM's capacity to maintain stable positive retained earnings supports our current upward projection. We anticipate 2011 full-year results to be similar to those in 2010, although the hectic market indices' movements and the expectations of lower revised interest rates will most likely hamper the second half of the year.

With a cost-to-income ratio remaining close to 70%, BMM's operational efficiency still lags behind most French commercial banks due to a complex operating structure, although we recognize management's ongoing efforts to address it by steadily reducing the number of wealth management companies within the BMM group. In addition, the limited ability and willingness to raise new capital may impair the bank's financial flexibility in a downside scenario.

Risk position: Conservative risk management practices mitigate sensitivity to operational, market, and interest rate risks We consider BMM's risk position to be neutral. Even though the loan portfolio grew by a significant 45% in 2007-2010, BMM has maintained its high-quality risk management standards when underwriting these new loans, in our opinion. We view positively the management's intention to curb the portfolio growth rate to a mid-single digit figure by the end of 2012.

The asset quality of BMM's loan portfolio favorably compares with that of competitors, thanks to its use of reinsurance and binding limits on single-name and sector concentrations. We base our expectation of moderate credit losses between 30 and 50 basis points in 2011 and 2012 on these elements and the bank's track record. Along with other institutions active in private banking, BMM is also exposed to operational and interest rate risks not fully covered by our RAC framework, which constrains this score.

Funding and liquidity: Highly liquid balance sheet financed by abundant private customer deposits in line with private banking peers BMM's funding and liquidity are neutral, reflecting our opinion that these are not differentiating factors in the private banking industry. Nevertheless, BMM enjoys a favorable funding profile thanks to its large, stable deposit base representing approximately 170% of its total loans and 70% of its total assets at year-end 2010. As a consequence, BMM is well positioned to pass upcoming regulatory liquidity stress tests.

BMM invests its excess resources mostly into liquid highly rated short-term bonds, thus creating significant liquidity buffers; the value of which ranges from EUR800 million to EUR1 billion. As with many of its private banking peers, BMM increasingly places its treasury at the European Central Bank (ECB; AAA/Stable/A-1+) at the expense of the interbank market.

External Support

The issuer credit rating on BMM is equal to its stand-alone credit profile, reflecting the absence of potential extraordinary support.

Additional Rating Factors: none

No additional factors affect this rating.