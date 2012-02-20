(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 20 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today published
its response to the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (the
Basel Committee) regarding its "Consultative Document -
Definition Of Capital Disclosure Requirements" issued in
December 2011. (For the full response, see "Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services Supports The Basel Committee on Banking
Supervision's Proposals To Improve Banks' Definition Of Capital
Disclosure Requirements," published today on RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal.)
We support the proposals from the Basel Committee to improve
the definition of capital disclosure requirements for banks. If
the final requirements are consistent with the proposals in the
consultative document (CD), we understand that banks would be
required to publish details of the composition of their capital
using common templates.
We strongly support the CD's proposal for the use of common
templates as we believe that this will greatly enhance market
understanding and allow greater comparability across banks.
We encourage the Basel Committee to develop common templates
for disclosures about banks' capital requirements, as the
proposals tentatively suggest, as soon as possible. High
quality, comparable disclosures using common templates would, in
our opinion, strongly enhance clarity and consistency in this
area, and would avoid some of the shortcomings that limit the
usefulness of Pillar 3 reports.
We agree that the disclosure templates should be published
with the same frequency as banks' financial reports. We also
believe that the timeliness of the templates is at least as
important as their frequency and that the Basel Committee should
take this into consideration in the finalized requirements.