(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 20 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today published its response to the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (the Basel Committee) regarding its "Consultative Document - Definition Of Capital Disclosure Requirements" issued in December 2011. (For the full response, see "Standard & Poor's Ratings Services Supports The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision's Proposals To Improve Banks' Definition Of Capital Disclosure Requirements," published today on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.)

We support the proposals from the Basel Committee to improve the definition of capital disclosure requirements for banks. If the final requirements are consistent with the proposals in the consultative document (CD), we understand that banks would be required to publish details of the composition of their capital using common templates.

We strongly support the CD's proposal for the use of common templates as we believe that this will greatly enhance market understanding and allow greater comparability across banks.

We encourage the Basel Committee to develop common templates for disclosures about banks' capital requirements, as the proposals tentatively suggest, as soon as possible. High quality, comparable disclosures using common templates would, in our opinion, strongly enhance clarity and consistency in this area, and would avoid some of the shortcomings that limit the usefulness of Pillar 3 reports.

We agree that the disclosure templates should be published with the same frequency as banks' financial reports. We also believe that the timeliness of the templates is at least as important as their frequency and that the Basel Committee should take this into consideration in the finalized requirements.