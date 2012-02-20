Feb 20 - Fitch Ratings has assigned UBS AG's (UBS) USD2bn Tier 2 contingent subordinated notes (ISIN XS0747231362) a final rating of 'BBB-'.

The final rating is in line with the 'BBB-(exp)' expected rating Fitch assigned to the notes on 8 February 2012 (see "Fitch Rates UBS AG's Tier 2 Subordinated Notes 'BBB-(exp)'' at www.fitchratings.com).

The notes contain a non-viability and a capital ratio write-down trigger (5% of the relevant adjusted core capital or common equity Tier 1 ratio including any converted high trigger instruments). Consequently, they qualify as low-trigger progressive capital under Switzerland's currently revised capital requirement framework for the country's largest banks ("too big to fail", TBTF legislation).

The notes are rated three notches below UBS's 'a-' Viability Rating (VR), in accordance with Fitch's criteria for "Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities" (published 15 December 2011). Under these criteria, Basel III Tier 2 notes with going-concern write-down or conversion triggers (in addition to the standard non-viability trigger) are notched twice from the VR for loss severity and once or twice for non-performance risk.

UBS's ratings are unaffected by this rating action. UBS is rated Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'A' with Stable Outlook, Short-term IDR 'F1', Viability Rating 'a-', Support Rating '1' and Support Rating Floor 'A'.