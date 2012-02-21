Feb 21 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it affirmed its ratings on 12 securities from 11 structured finance transactions and removed them from CreditWatch with negative implications. The rating actions follow those taken on Cooperatieve Centrale Raiffeisen-Boerenleenbank B.A. (Rabobank Nederland) and Deutsche Bank AG (see the media releases listed in Related Criteria And Research).

The rating actions reflect the ratings affirmations and removal from CreditWatch Negative of financial institutions that are counterparties to the respective transactions.

The counterparties in the affected transactions either provide a swap or a guarantee to the repayment principal and interest on the securities issued.

Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.

If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available at