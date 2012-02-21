(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 21 - Fitch Ratings has assigned DBS Bank Ltd.'s (DBS) SGD1bn 3.3% subordinated notes due 2022 (issued under the bank's USD15bn global medium term note programme) a final rating of 'A+'. This follows the completion of the subordinated notes issue and the receipt of final documents conforming to information previously received. The final rating is the same as the expected rating assigned on 13 February 2012.

The notes are rated one notch below DBS's 'aa-' Viability Rating to reflect its subordinated status and the absence of any going-concern loss-absorption mechanism. This is in accordance with Fitch's criteria on rating bank regulatory capital and similar securities.

The notes represent direct, subordinated and unsecured obligations of DBS, and rank equally with the bank's other Lower Tier 2 capital instruments. The holders' rights of the subordinated notes rank after the claims of DBS's senior creditors, including depositors, but are senior to holders of the bank's ordinary shares and Tier 1 capital securities.

While qualifying as regulatory capital, the notes do not contain any going-concern loss absorption features (such as coupon deferral under specified conditions), which would otherwise have resulted in wider notching for the issue rating.

The notes qualify as Lower Tier 2 capital as per the Monetary Authority of Singapore's guidelines. The proceeds will be used for DBS's general corporate purposes as well as to partly refinance Lower Tier 2 securities that are callable this year.

DBS is 28%-owned by the Singapore government, via Temasek Holdings, and is the largest of the three Singapore banking groups by assets.

For more details on DBS's ratings and credit profile, please refer to "Fitch Affirms DBS at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable" dated 29 April 2011, and DBS's full rating report dated 11 May 2011, available at www.fitchratings.com.

The list of DBS's ratings is as follows:

- Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating 'AA-'; Outlook Stable

- Short-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating 'F1+'

- Viability Rating 'aa-'

- Support Rating '1'

- Support Rating Floor 'A-'