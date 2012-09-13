(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 13 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Malaysia-based Petroliam
Nasional Berhad's (PETRONAS) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'A' and its Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR at 'F1'.
The Outlook on its Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR is revised to Negative from
Stable. The Outlook on its Long-Term Local-Currency IDR is Stable.
At the same time, Fitch has affirmed PETRONAS's foreign currency senior
unsecured rating at 'A', including debt issued by PETRONAS Capital Limited and
guaranteed by PETRONAS. PETRONAS Global Sukuk Ltd's USD trust certificates have
also been affirmed at 'A'.
PETRONAS is 100%-owned by the Malaysian government ('A-'/'A'/Stable). Its
current Foreign and Local Currency IDRs are constrained by Malaysia's 'A'
Country Ceiling and Local Currency IDR, respectively.
Fitch believes PETRONAS remains Malaysia's strongest foreign currency debtor.
The Negative Outlook on its Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR, however, reflects
the likelihood that Fitch will downgrade this rating to the same level as that
of the sovereign. Government influence on the company's cash generation is
significant through control of gas pricing. The sovereign has growing influence
over the company's financial policies and strategies and PETRONAS's dividends
continue to be very important to government funding. This weakens the case for
rating PETRONAS's foreign currency obligations above the sovereign foreign
currency rating.
Therefore the Negative Outlook on the Foreign Currency IDR reflects the
likelihood that Fitch may cap this rating at Malaysia's sovereign Foreign
Currency IDR of 'A-', rather than at the Country Ceiling of 'A'.
Fitch notes PETRONAS's plan to alter its dividend policy to 30% of net profit
after tax from a fixed dividend of MYR30bn per year. Fitch also views reforms to
address material change in both dividends and gas pricing as unlikely until
after a general election (one must be called by end-June 2013). Given the
political sensitivity of these reforms, it is unlikely for changes to take place
immediately after the election.
"PETRONAS's financial performance continues to be adversely affected by
production issues, declining domestic output and the requirement to sell gas at
below market prices but benefits from high oil prices in 2011 and most of 2012,"
said Sajal Kishore, Director in Fitch's Asia Pacific Energy & Utilities team.
What could trigger a rating action?
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
-Upgrade in Malaysia's Local Currency IDR.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
-Downgrade in Malaysia's Local Currency IDR and its Country Ceiling,
-PETRONAS's Foreign Currency IDR may be downgraded to Malaysia's sovereign FC LT
IDR if PETRONAS's post-investment cash flows (defined as cash flow from
operations less capital expenditure, dividends and acquisitions) do not fully
cover dividend payments.