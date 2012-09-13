(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 13 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned its 'B+'
long-term senior unsecured debt rating to the proposed $500 million bond to be issued by the
Republic of Zambia. At the same time, we assigned a recovery rating of '3' to the proposed
bond, indicating our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in an event
of payment default. According to our criteria, we rate bonds with a '3'
recovery rating at the same level as the issuer credit rating. The rating on
Zambia's upcoming bond is therefore equalized with the 'B+' long-term foreign
currency sovereign credit rating.
The ratings on the Republic of Zambia are constrained by our assessment of its
fairly low income levels; we estimate GDP per capita at $1,510 in 2012. In
addition, the balance of payments is vulnerable to swings in copper prices
(copper accounts for about 80% of exports) and the government's economic
policy direction since the October 2011 elections remains uncertain. The
ratings are supported by promising investment and economic growth trends, a
fairly strong external balance sheet, and moderate general government debt,
which has benefited from debt relief and nominal GDP growth.
We believe some cabinet members' apparently uncoordinated and sometimes
contradictory views have added to economic policy uncertainty. This relates in
particular to windfall tax, export tracking, and the government's
participation in the mining sector. We view positively the government's
objective to promote good governance and transparency. However, its reversals
of several privatizations on the grounds of a lack of transparency and flawed
processes may be perceived as politically motivated. In our view, this could
dampen investment and growth if investors think the investment climate is
deteriorating.
The 2012 budget is expansionary, with a significant increase in capital
expenditure, but we expect the deficit to narrow in 2013. The projections
assume that slippages in current expenditure, in particular wages and
subsidies, are limited. We estimate that liquid external assets exceeded the
debt portion of external liabilities by 12% of current account receipts in
2011. Monetary policy flexibility is limited by Zambia's moderately high use
of the U.S. dollar as a transaction currency.
We forecast a good performance for Zambia's economy this year, with real per
capita GDP increasing by slightly more than 5%. The economy has been buoyed by
an exceptional maize harvest in 2011, high copper prices, and strong
investment in the mining sector. We project average annual inflation will
decrease to about 6.5% in 2012 from 8.7% in 2011. Due to lower copper prices,
we estimate that the current account surplus will be slightly negative in
2012. The general government deficit is expected to widen to 4.1% of GDP
compared with 3.5% in 2011. We expect real per capita GDP growth to remain
close to 5.0% over the medium term, supported by copper prices and generally
prudent policies.
RECOVERY RATING
In our recovery analysis on the proposed bond, we use a hypothetical event of
default as a starting point. If the government were to default, we believe
this would likely be due to an external shock. Under our default scenario,
after a very sharp and lasting drop in copper prices, external imbalances
would build up and Zambia would quickly run down its reserves, so that
ultimately the government might default on an external debt payment. Under
that default scenario, we expect that Zambia's recovery ability would remain
above average. This is because general government debt remains low and would
increase only moderately due to the low exposure of fiscal revenue to copper
exports, and at the same the correction of external imbalances would happen by
exchange rate and import adjustments. Under the default scenario, Zambia's
policy framework may become less market-oriented, and relations to official
lenders may weaken.
