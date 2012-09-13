Sept 13 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed all tranches of
TDA Pastor 1 (Pastor), a Spanish RMBS transaction. The agency has also removed
three tranches from Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The rating actions are as
follows:
Class A1 (ISIN ES0377980000): affirmed at 'AA-sf'; Outlook Negative; RWN off
Class A2 (ISIN ES0377980018): affirmed at 'AA-sf'; Outlook Negative; RWN off
Class B (ISIN ES0377980026): affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable; RWN off
Class C (ISIN ES0377980034): affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook revised to Negative
from Stable
The removal of the RWN follows the implementation of remedial actions on
ineligible counterparties. The role of account bank and paying agent has been
transferred from Instituto de Credito Oficial ('BBB'/Negative/'F2') to Barclays
Bank Plc ('A'/Stable/'F1') in this deal.
The deal's performance has been positive to date, however the arrear levels are
beginning to marginally trend upwards as a result of the difficult
macro-economic conditions in Spain. As of August 2012, the amount of loans in
arrears Pastor by more than three months (3M+ arrear) as a percentage of
collateral balance was 0.14% compared to 0.03% 12 months ago.
The transaction is also exposed to the TDA 13 Mixto RMBS transaction, with part
of the Pastor collateral composing of a subordinated loan granted to this deal.
Although 3M+ arrear levels remain low at 0.03% of collateral balance as of
August 2012, this deal is also exposed to the difficult conditions affecting the
Spanish mortgage market.
With the arrear levels in the deal trending upward and recent macro-economic
statistics suggesting a negative outlook for the Spanish housing market, Fitch
believes that credit enhancement levels for the junior notes are likely to come
under pressure. These concerns are reflected by the revision of the Outlook to
Negative on the class C notes.