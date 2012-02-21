(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 21 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on Korea-based
consumer electronics maker Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (A/Stable/A-1) would not be
affected by the company's plan to spin off its display panel division.
Samsung Electronics on Feb. 20, 2012, announced plans to spin off its liquid
crystal display (LCD) division into a new entity, provisionally named Samsung
Display Co. Ltd., from April 1, 2012. Under the deal, Samsung Electronics will
wholly own the new entity. In our view, Samsung Electronics' creditworthiness
following the spin-off will remain unchanged, given that there will be no
material change in its financial soundness on a consolidated basis, due to
Samsung Electronics' strong management control of the new entity through full
ownership, high operating integration, and a shared brand name.
Samsung Electronics also disclosed that the new entity is considering various
options to restructure its business, such as merging with the group's other
display affiliates, including Samsung Mobile Display Co. Ltd. (BBB+/Stable/--)
and S-LCD Corporation (not rated), but that nothing had been finalized.
Progress in Samsung Display's potential merger with the group's display
affiliates will be key to our assessment of the credit quality of the group's
display panel business.