Sept 13 - Better reporting in EMEA structured finance
transactions has seen nearly one-third of transactions merit a higher Issuer
Report Grade (IRG) since we re-launched IRGs in November last year, Fitch
Ratings says.
Our 1-5 star IRG scale reflects the amount, accuracy and timeliness of
information received for monitoring the performance of structured finance
transactions. While there is still room for improvement, with just 12.4% of
transactions receive the highest 4-star or 5-star grades, the discussions with
report providers that followed the re-launch showed that many welcomed the
opportunity to address weaknesses in reporting.
The improvement has not been uniform, with better quality reporting seen in
deals that are marketed to investors than in those retained for use at central
bank liquidity facilities. That said, ECB and Bank of England reporting
requirements have driven some improvement, and may continue to do so, although
some of the information that we consider important in our IRG scorecards (such
as counterparty information) is not incorporated into their templates.
Perhaps reflecting the fact that many recent auto and consumer loan ABS issues
have been publicly placed, this sector has the highest proportion of 5-star
grades (around 25%). Over three-quarters of CMBS deals only achieve a 1-star
IRG, mostly due to the omission of counterparty information. However, a
relatively high proportion (11%) achieve 5-stars, reflecting the importance of
third-party servicers and cash managers, some of whom have taken the opportunity
to improve their reports, in the sector.
12% of RMBS deals get a 4-star or 5-star IRG, compared with no deals in
November. Around half of the RMBS deals that only receive one star are lacking
five items or less in their reports that would be needed for a higher grade,
suggesting that the IRG could be improved relatively easily. However, issuer
feedback suggests that IT or other logistical limitations could make this more
challenging than it appears.
We expect Dutch RMBS IRGs to improve when the standardised reporting template
being developed by KPMG is launched in the near future.
Last year we reset the guidelines for assigning IRGs to ensure they reflect the
extra challenges of monitoring structured finance transactions during a period
of stress following the financial crisis. As a result, we re-launched IRGs in
November. IRGs are based solely on publicly-available information.
The changes in IRGs seen since then were discussed in a conference call on
information quality in securitisations last week. Replay details are available
at www.fitchratings.com. Our full report will be published next week.