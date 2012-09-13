(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 13 -
Ratings -- Lonking Holdings Ltd. ---------------------------------- 13-Sep-2012
CREDIT RATING: BB-/Negative/-- Country: China
Mult. CUSIP6: 54337B
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
04-Jul-2012 BB-/-- BB-/--
13-May-2011 BB/-- BB/--
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
US$350 mil 8.50% nts due 06/03/2016 B+ 13-Sep-2012