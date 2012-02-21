(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 21 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that the proposed upsizing of the 10-year U.S.-dollar-denominated senior unsecured notes guaranteed by Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd. (SHKP; A+/Stable/--; cnAAA/--) will not affect our 'A+' issue rating assigned on Feb. 6, 2012. Sun Hung Kai has announced that it intends to add to the US$500 million notes, issued by Sun Hung Kai Properties (Capital Market) Ltd. on Feb. 14, 2012, under the same terms and conditions. We expect SHKP to use the proceeds from the increased issuance for general corporate purposes.

