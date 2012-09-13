(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- Lonking, a China-based construction machinery manufacturer, has redeemed its convertible bonds, reducing its refinancing risk.

-- We are affirming our 'BB-' long-term corporate credit rating on Lonking. We are lowering the issue rating on the company's senior unsecured notes to 'B+' from 'BB-'. We are also lowering our long-term Greater China regional scale ratings on Lonking to 'cnBB' from 'cnBB+' and on the notes to 'cnBB-' from 'cnBB+'.

-- We are removing all the ratings from CreditWatch, where they were placed with negative implications.

-- The negative outlook reflects our view that Lonking's financial strength may not recover materially over the next six to 12 months because of weak sales and profitability.

On Sept. 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB-' long-term corporate credit rating on China-based construction machinery manufacturer Lonking Holdings Ltd. The outlook is negative. We lowered the issue rating on the company's US$350 million senior unsecured notes to 'B+' from 'BB-'. At the same time, we lowered our long-term Greater China regional scale ratings on Lonking to 'cnBB' from 'cnBB+' and on the notes to 'cnBB-' from 'cnBB+'. We removed all the ratings from CreditWatch, where they were first placed with negative implications on June 5, 2012.