(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 13 -
Overview
-- Lonking, a China-based construction machinery manufacturer, has
redeemed its convertible bonds, reducing its refinancing risk.
-- We are affirming our 'BB-' long-term corporate credit rating on
Lonking. We are lowering the issue rating on the company's senior unsecured
notes to 'B+' from 'BB-'. We are also lowering our long-term Greater China
regional scale ratings on Lonking to 'cnBB' from 'cnBB+' and on the notes to
'cnBB-' from 'cnBB+'.
-- We are removing all the ratings from CreditWatch, where they were
placed with negative implications.
-- The negative outlook reflects our view that Lonking's financial
strength may not recover materially over the next six to 12 months because of
weak sales and profitability.
Rating Action
On Sept. 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB-'
long-term corporate credit rating on China-based construction machinery
manufacturer Lonking Holdings Ltd. The outlook is negative. We lowered the
issue rating on the company's US$350 million senior unsecured notes to 'B+'
from 'BB-'. At the same time, we lowered our long-term Greater China regional
scale ratings on Lonking to 'cnBB' from 'cnBB+' and on the notes to 'cnBB-'
from 'cnBB+'. We removed all the ratings from CreditWatch, where they were
first placed with negative implications on June 5, 2012.