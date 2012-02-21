(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 21 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed China Life Insurance Company Limited's (China Life) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating at 'A+'. The Outlook is Stable.

The rating reflects the low guaranteed rates of China Life's products, its well-established franchise, strong distribution capability, and sound risk-based capitalisation. The rating also factors in implicit capital and policy support from the Ministry of Finance (MoF), in light of the state's majority ownership, and the insurer's large policyholder base and significant role in the country's financial system. These strengths are, however, moderated by the insurer's volatile earnings performance and risk concentration in China, as well as ongoing market competition.

China Life continues to improve profit margins by increasing regular premium policies and has maintained a leading position in the domestic market, with a share of 34.8% of total premiums in H111. Its first-year regular premiums increased 10.8% yoy during this period, although total first-year premiums decreased 1%, due to tougher bancassurance regulations and tighter banking liquidity. Growth in new business value has therefore moderated to 5.5% yoy in H111 from 12% in 2010 and 27% in 2009.

China Life's profitability remains sensitive to investment performance, particularly fluctuations in the stock market. Its pre-tax returns on assets decreased to 2% in H111 from 3.1% in 2010 and 3.8% in 2009, as a result of lower investment yields. Bottom-line profits would further be reduced if unrealised valuation losses on equity exposures were included. Fitch expects China Life's profitability to have remained under pressure in H211 and this is likely to continue in 2012, due to lacklustre investment performance amid a gloomy economic outlook.

Fitch's capital model still indicates that China Life has an adequate capital buffer to absorb potential earnings volatility, although its capitalisation weakened in Q111-Q311 due to large fair value losses on equities and its cash dividend payout. The insurer's regulatory solvency ratio declined to 164% at end-H111 from 212% at end-2010, and poor stock market performance since H211 is likely to have weakened its solvency margin further. China Life issued CNY30bn subordinated notes in Q411 to improve its solvency margin but Fitch did not include the notes as eligible capital in the agency's capital model given its debt-like features and effective short tenor of five years.

China Life's credit strength is dependent on domestic economic conditions and sovereign strength, given its risk concentration (particularly its investments) in China, and implicit state support. Weakening in the sovereign willingness or capability to support could put pressure on China Life's rating. Downward pressure on the rating may also arise from substantial investment losses and/or large dividends payouts resulting in its regulatory solvency ratio falling to below 150% on a sustained basis. Conversely, an improvement in China's sovereign risk profile could benefit the rating.

China Life is 68.4%-owned by China Life Insurance (Group) Co, which in turn is wholly owned by MoF.