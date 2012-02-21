(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 21 -
Summary analysis -- Element Leasing LLC 21-Feb-2012
CREDIT RATING: B-/Stable/C Country: Russia
Primary SIC: Personal credit
institutions
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
12-Dec-2008 B-/C B-/C
19-Sep-2008 B/C B/C
Rationale
The ratings on Russia-based Element Leasing LLC reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services'
view of the company's marginal asset quality and weak, but gradually improving profitability. We
consider Element Leasing's wholesale funding profile to be intrinsically risky, as opposed to
conventional deposit funding, which is not available for leasing companies in Russia. Moreover,
its position as a small leasing company with a specialized business nature makes
it more vulnerable to economic and market swings, in our view. Positive rating factors include
Element Leasing's currently strong capitalization, which we expect to decline to an adequate
level; stable and professional management team, with a positive track record during the crisis;
and strong business links to its direct owner, the Basic Element Group (not rated), one of
Russia's largest financial and industrial groups.
With assets of Russian ruble (RUB) 4.4 billion (about $160 million) on June 30, 2011,
Element Leasing is a small Moscow-based leasing company. The company's leasing book is focused
mainly on publishing equipment (24.4% of the total portfolio as of Aug. 31, 2011) and on
commercial trucks and construction machinery produced by GAZ Group (21% as of August 31, 2011),
an Element Leasing affiliate through joint shareholder Basic Element.
Element Leasing forms part of Basic Element's financial services segment, along with Russian
insurer Ingosstrakh Insurance Co. (BBB-/Stable/--; Russia national scale 'ruAA+'), and Bank
Soyuz (B/Stable/C/--; Russia national scale 'ruA-'), where Basic Element holds a 49% stake. The
largest group member is global aluminum producer and exporter United Company RUSAL
(not rated). Basic Element also controls car producer GAZ Group (not rated), and a number of
other large companies in various industrial sectors in Russia. Basic Element is ultimately
controlled by Oleg Deripaska, a Russian businessman.
The quality of Element Leasing's leasing portfolio improved, following the trend of the
economic cycle in Russia. The total volume of nonperforming assets (which includes nonperforming
and overdue leases and foreclosed assets) fell to a still high 15.1% as of Aug. 31, 2011, from a
very high 21.1% on Dec. 31, 2010. We note, however, that this level is consistent with Element
Leasing's business model and is comparable with that of peers. We note that the total volume of
nonperforming assets is somewhat volatile. If printing equipment is foreclosed or leased, that
volume could change materially, as the relative size of these assets is high (usually about
RUB15 million-RUB20 million).
With about 3,000 active clients, the leasing portfolio is relatively granular, but
big-ticket printing equipment deals drive the concentrations, and the top 20 clients account for
about 25% of the leasing portfolio.
However, despite the eased economic environment in Russia and Element Leasing's positive
track record in working out foreclosed assets, we view the company's provision levels toward
performing leases, which stood at about 3% of leased assets on Aug. 31, 2011, as barely
adequate. At the same time, the company's approach to nonperforming leases and repossessed
assets is relatively prudent, in our opinion, with reserving amounting to 30%-50% of
gross balance sheet values.
We have observed that Element Leasing's funding and liquidity concerns have eased, despite
volatile capital markets. In 2011, the company managed to renew its existing bank lines. This
has allowed Element Leasing to continue financing its current leasing book and has given it room
to reasonably increase new business, showing growth of 22% for the first six months of 2011. We
understand that as of year-end 2011, Element Leasing had about RUB3 billion of undrawn credit
lines outstanding (about 70% from the existing leasing portfolio). We believe that, in the
absence of significant market shocks, Element Leasing is well positioned to continue to expand
its portfolio in 2012 with the use of this funding source.
Nevertheless, we continue to view Element Leasing's wholesale funding profile as risky
versus a conventional deposit funding model, which is not available for leasing companies in
Russia. Eight banks provided about 80% of total liabilities as of Dec. 31, 2011. On a positive
note, Element Leasing does not have significant asset liability mismatches or any large scale
bullet redemptions. Element Leasing's dependence on related-party funding decreased to about
one-quarter of total liabilities, compared with almost 40% at the end of 2010.
We regard Element Leasing's relative level of capitalization as strong, which we view
decreasing to an adequate level, considering the trend of the company's taking on more leverage.
We nevertheless point out Element Leasing low absolute volume of capital. Adjusted total equity
(ATE) to adjusted assets declined to 20.8% as of June 30, 2011, from 24.6% on Dec. 31, 2010. We
understand that capitalization will continue to decline in the medium term, given the projected
growth of Element Leasing's portfolio. However, we do not expect capitalization to fall below
12.5% of ATE to adjusted assets, which we regard as an adequate level. We also understand that
Element Leasing anticipates no new capital injections in the next few years.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view that Element Leasing will maintain its asset quality
metrics in 2012 close to Aug. 31, 2011 levels. Wholesale funding profile will be maintained, but
will allow Element Leasing to reasonably expand its leasing portfolio closer toward precrisis
levels. We expect profitability to improve with the growth of the portfolio in 2012-2013.
We could consider negative rating actions if Element Leasing develops significant liquidity
mismatches.
We would consider positive rating actions if we recognize a sustained positive track record
of profitability, which will significantly depend on the possibility of the company to expand
its business portfolio, which depends on availability of funding resources.