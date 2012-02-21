(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 21 -

Summary analysis -- Element Leasing LLC 21-Feb-2012

CREDIT RATING: B-/Stable/C Country: Russia

Primary SIC: Personal credit

institutions

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

12-Dec-2008 B-/C B-/C

19-Sep-2008 B/C B/C

Rationale

The ratings on Russia-based Element Leasing LLC reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of the company's marginal asset quality and weak, but gradually improving profitability. We consider Element Leasing's wholesale funding profile to be intrinsically risky, as opposed to conventional deposit funding, which is not available for leasing companies in Russia. Moreover, its position as a small leasing company with a specialized business nature makes it more vulnerable to economic and market swings, in our view. Positive rating factors include Element Leasing's currently strong capitalization, which we expect to decline to an adequate level; stable and professional management team, with a positive track record during the crisis; and strong business links to its direct owner, the Basic Element Group (not rated), one of Russia's largest financial and industrial groups.

With assets of Russian ruble (RUB) 4.4 billion (about $160 million) on June 30, 2011, Element Leasing is a small Moscow-based leasing company. The company's leasing book is focused mainly on publishing equipment (24.4% of the total portfolio as of Aug. 31, 2011) and on commercial trucks and construction machinery produced by GAZ Group (21% as of August 31, 2011), an Element Leasing affiliate through joint shareholder Basic Element.

Element Leasing forms part of Basic Element's financial services segment, along with Russian insurer Ingosstrakh Insurance Co. (BBB-/Stable/--; Russia national scale 'ruAA+'), and Bank Soyuz (B/Stable/C/--; Russia national scale 'ruA-'), where Basic Element holds a 49% stake. The largest group member is global aluminum producer and exporter United Company RUSAL (not rated). Basic Element also controls car producer GAZ Group (not rated), and a number of other large companies in various industrial sectors in Russia. Basic Element is ultimately controlled by Oleg Deripaska, a Russian businessman.

The quality of Element Leasing's leasing portfolio improved, following the trend of the economic cycle in Russia. The total volume of nonperforming assets (which includes nonperforming and overdue leases and foreclosed assets) fell to a still high 15.1% as of Aug. 31, 2011, from a very high 21.1% on Dec. 31, 2010. We note, however, that this level is consistent with Element Leasing's business model and is comparable with that of peers. We note that the total volume of nonperforming assets is somewhat volatile. If printing equipment is foreclosed or leased, that volume could change materially, as the relative size of these assets is high (usually about RUB15 million-RUB20 million).

With about 3,000 active clients, the leasing portfolio is relatively granular, but big-ticket printing equipment deals drive the concentrations, and the top 20 clients account for about 25% of the leasing portfolio.

However, despite the eased economic environment in Russia and Element Leasing's positive track record in working out foreclosed assets, we view the company's provision levels toward performing leases, which stood at about 3% of leased assets on Aug. 31, 2011, as barely adequate. At the same time, the company's approach to nonperforming leases and repossessed assets is relatively prudent, in our opinion, with reserving amounting to 30%-50% of gross balance sheet values.

We have observed that Element Leasing's funding and liquidity concerns have eased, despite volatile capital markets. In 2011, the company managed to renew its existing bank lines. This has allowed Element Leasing to continue financing its current leasing book and has given it room to reasonably increase new business, showing growth of 22% for the first six months of 2011. We understand that as of year-end 2011, Element Leasing had about RUB3 billion of undrawn credit lines outstanding (about 70% from the existing leasing portfolio). We believe that, in the absence of significant market shocks, Element Leasing is well positioned to continue to expand its portfolio in 2012 with the use of this funding source.

Nevertheless, we continue to view Element Leasing's wholesale funding profile as risky versus a conventional deposit funding model, which is not available for leasing companies in Russia. Eight banks provided about 80% of total liabilities as of Dec. 31, 2011. On a positive note, Element Leasing does not have significant asset liability mismatches or any large scale bullet redemptions. Element Leasing's dependence on related-party funding decreased to about one-quarter of total liabilities, compared with almost 40% at the end of 2010.

We regard Element Leasing's relative level of capitalization as strong, which we view decreasing to an adequate level, considering the trend of the company's taking on more leverage. We nevertheless point out Element Leasing low absolute volume of capital. Adjusted total equity (ATE) to adjusted assets declined to 20.8% as of June 30, 2011, from 24.6% on Dec. 31, 2010. We understand that capitalization will continue to decline in the medium term, given the projected growth of Element Leasing's portfolio. However, we do not expect capitalization to fall below 12.5% of ATE to adjusted assets, which we regard as an adequate level. We also understand that Element Leasing anticipates no new capital injections in the next few years.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that Element Leasing will maintain its asset quality metrics in 2012 close to Aug. 31, 2011 levels. Wholesale funding profile will be maintained, but will allow Element Leasing to reasonably expand its leasing portfolio closer toward precrisis levels. We expect profitability to improve with the growth of the portfolio in 2012-2013.

We could consider negative rating actions if Element Leasing develops significant liquidity mismatches.

We would consider positive rating actions if we recognize a sustained positive track record of profitability, which will significantly depend on the possibility of the company to expand its business portfolio, which depends on availability of funding resources.