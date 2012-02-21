(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 21 -

OVERVIEW

-- Standard & Poor's affirmed its 'B/B' long- and short-term sovereign credit ratings on the Republic of Lebanon on Jan. 27, 2012. The outlook on the long-term rating is stable.

-- We are maintaining our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on Lebanon at group '8'.

-- We are maintaining our economic risk and industry risk scores at '9' and '6', respectively.

-- We are lowering our assessment of economic resilience to "extremely high risk" from "very high risk," and we are revising our assessment of credit risk in the economy to "very high risk" from "extremely high risk" as our criteria define these terms.

BICRA ACTION

On Feb. 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said that it maintained its Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on Lebanon at group '8'. It also maintained its scores on the two main BICRA components, economic risk and industry risk, at '9' and '6', respectively.

RATIONALE

The BICRA maintained at group '8' and the changes in our assessments of two factors that form our economic risk score reflect our downward revision of our medium-term economic growth assumptions for Lebanon, out to 2015, and our now more positive view of credit risk stemming from Lebanon's private sector.

Our criteria define the BICRA framework as one "designed to evaluate and compare global banking systems." A BICRA analysis for a country covers rated and unrated financial institutions that take deposits, extend credit, or engage in both activities. A BICRA is scored on a scale from 1 to 10, ranging from the lowest-risk banking systems (group '1') to the highest-risk (group '10'). Countries in BICRA group '8' include Argentina, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Nigeria, Tunisia, and Uruguay.

The economic risk score for Lebanon is '9'. It is based on our lowered assessment of economic resilience to "extremely high risk" from "very high risk," our maintained assessment of economic imbalances" as "high risk," and our revised assessment of credit risk in the economy to "very high risk" from "extremely high risk," as our criteria define these terms.

The growing instability in Syria, and the uncertainty associated with Lebanon's extended political transition during the first half of 2011 are weighing negatively on investments and main business sectors such as tourism and financial services. We consequently anticipate that real GDP growth will recover only gradually from an estimated 1.5% in 2011 to 5% in 2014, after an 8.2% average from 2007-2010. Growth will hinge largely on the regional geopolitical situation. Still, we do not expect growth to match pre-2011 rates in the medium term, since they mainly resulted from a convergence of several key factors, including political and macroeconomic stability, and the global low interest rate environment, which drove capital inflows into Lebanon.

We continue to see potential imbalances stemming from Lebanon's recent fast-paced lending growth, especially because financing in the construction sector has consistently outpaced GDP growth. Lebanon's average current account deficit in 2008-2011--representing an estimated 20.7% of GDP--is a weakness, in our view, for the banking system, where financing relies highly on continued investor confidence.

Despite lower medium-term GDP growth prospects, we consider positively Lebanese banks' record of active settlement of problematic loans, and the private sector's ability to navigate through political crises and armed conflicts. As an illustration, the average ratio of nonperforming loans (including substandard loans) and its coverage by provisions improved to 4.1% and 60.5%, respectively, on Sept. 30, 2011, from 19.9% and 42.5%, respectively, in 2002.

Our industry risk score of '6' for Lebanon is based on our assessment that the country faces "high risk" in its institutional framework and competitive dynamics, and "intermediate risk" in systemwide funding, as our criteria define those terms.

Lebanon's record of regulation and supervision is adequate, in our opinion. This is vital to protect banks' ability to capture steady flows of deposits and keep the government's financing engines running. We consider the central bank and the regulators to be largely independent from Lebanon's government, which we view as not willing to risk a destabilization of the banking system. However, transparency and governance issues among the lower tiers of the domestic banking system are in our opinion a weakness in a country where depositor confidence is paramount.

The Lebanese banking sector's competitive landscape is crowded but largely concentrated around a stable set of a dozen players. Banks tend to avoid complex products, meaning that they forego earnings diversification for greater industry stability in a context of historically low yields on domestic government debt. To bolster profitability, we understand banks began expanding into neighboring markets in 2007-2010, under the regulator's selective screening and authorization. We consider that the combined reversal in the domestic economy and regional unrest may push up cost of risk substantially in the next few years and momentarily stall banks' asset diversification away from sovereign risk.

Lebanon's systemwide funding is a strength for the banking system, in our view. Funding features a high proportion of retail deposits that have shown resilience throughout various past crises. Excess funds--mainly customer deposits that represented about 2.8x of system loans at year-end 2011--are largely channeled toward Lebanese government debt that dominate both the domestic capital market and banks' balance sheets. Given the sheer size of the private-sector deposit base--about 230% of GDP--we view positively the government's stated priority to sustain the net inflow into and maintain confidence in the banking system.

We classify the Lebanese authorities as "supportive" toward domestic banks. We acknowledge the government's record in swift and decisive actions regarding problem banks to prevent contagion risk or breaches in confidence. Still, we believe that the government's limited financial flexibility would constrain its extraordinary support to the banking sector in times of stress.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- S&P's BICRAs Measure Banking Risks For 86 countries, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Standard & Poor's BICRAs Highlight The Shifting Balance In Global Banking, Nov. 9, 2011

-- BICRA On Lebanon Revised To Group '8' From Group '9', Nov. 9, 2011

-- Republic of Lebanon 'B/B' Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Stable, Jan. 31, 2012

-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Update: February 2012, Feb. 7, 2012