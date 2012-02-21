(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 21 -
OVERVIEW
-- Standard & Poor's affirmed its 'B/B' long- and short-term
sovereign credit ratings on the Republic of Lebanon on Jan. 27,
2012. The outlook on the long-term rating is stable.
-- We are maintaining our Banking Industry Country Risk
Assessment (BICRA) on Lebanon at group '8'.
-- We are maintaining our economic risk and industry risk
scores at '9' and '6', respectively.
-- We are lowering our assessment of economic resilience to
"extremely high risk" from "very high risk," and we are revising
our assessment of credit risk in the economy to "very high risk"
from "extremely high risk" as our criteria define these terms.
BICRA ACTION
On Feb. 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said
that it maintained its Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment
(BICRA) on Lebanon at group '8'. It also maintained its scores
on the two main BICRA components, economic risk and industry
risk, at '9' and '6', respectively.
RATIONALE
The BICRA maintained at group '8' and the changes in our
assessments of two factors that form our economic risk score
reflect our downward revision of our medium-term economic growth
assumptions for Lebanon, out to 2015, and our now more positive
view of credit risk stemming from Lebanon's private sector.
Our criteria define the BICRA framework as one "designed to
evaluate and compare global banking systems." A BICRA analysis
for a country covers rated and unrated financial institutions
that take deposits, extend credit, or engage in both activities.
A BICRA is scored on a scale from 1 to 10, ranging from the
lowest-risk banking systems (group '1') to the highest-risk
(group '10'). Countries in BICRA group '8' include Argentina,
Kazakhstan, Latvia, Nigeria, Tunisia, and Uruguay.
The economic risk score for Lebanon is '9'. It is based on
our lowered assessment of economic resilience to "extremely high
risk" from "very high risk," our maintained assessment of
economic imbalances" as "high risk," and our revised assessment
of credit risk in the economy to "very high risk" from
"extremely high risk," as our criteria define these terms.
The growing instability in Syria, and the uncertainty
associated with Lebanon's extended political transition during
the first half of 2011 are weighing negatively on investments
and main business sectors such as tourism and financial
services. We consequently anticipate that real GDP growth will
recover only gradually from an estimated 1.5% in 2011 to 5% in
2014, after an 8.2% average from 2007-2010. Growth will hinge
largely on the regional geopolitical situation. Still, we do not
expect growth to match pre-2011 rates in the medium term, since
they mainly resulted from a convergence of several key factors,
including political and macroeconomic stability, and the global
low interest rate environment, which drove capital inflows into
Lebanon.
We continue to see potential imbalances stemming from
Lebanon's recent fast-paced lending growth, especially because
financing in the construction sector has consistently outpaced
GDP growth. Lebanon's average current account deficit in
2008-2011--representing an estimated 20.7% of GDP--is a
weakness, in our view, for the banking system, where financing
relies highly on continued investor confidence.
Despite lower medium-term GDP growth prospects, we consider
positively Lebanese banks' record of active settlement of
problematic loans, and the private sector's ability to navigate
through political crises and armed conflicts. As an
illustration, the average ratio of nonperforming loans
(including substandard loans) and its coverage by provisions
improved to 4.1% and 60.5%, respectively, on Sept. 30, 2011,
from 19.9% and 42.5%, respectively, in 2002.
Our industry risk score of '6' for Lebanon is based on our
assessment that the country faces "high risk" in its
institutional framework and competitive dynamics, and
"intermediate risk" in systemwide funding, as our criteria
define those terms.
Lebanon's record of regulation and supervision is adequate,
in our opinion. This is vital to protect banks' ability to
capture steady flows of deposits and keep the government's
financing engines running. We consider the central bank and the
regulators to be largely independent from Lebanon's government,
which we view as not willing to risk a destabilization of the
banking system. However, transparency and governance issues
among the lower tiers of the domestic banking system are in our
opinion a weakness in a country where depositor confidence is
paramount.
The Lebanese banking sector's competitive landscape is
crowded but largely concentrated around a stable set of a dozen
players. Banks tend to avoid complex products, meaning that they
forego earnings diversification for greater industry stability
in a context of historically low yields on domestic government
debt. To bolster profitability, we understand banks began
expanding into neighboring markets in 2007-2010, under the
regulator's selective screening and authorization. We consider
that the combined reversal in the domestic economy and regional
unrest may push up cost of risk substantially in the next few
years and momentarily stall banks' asset diversification away
from sovereign risk.
Lebanon's systemwide funding is a strength for the banking
system, in our view. Funding features a high proportion of
retail deposits that have shown resilience throughout various
past crises. Excess funds--mainly customer deposits that
represented about 2.8x of system loans at year-end 2011--are
largely channeled toward Lebanese government debt that dominate
both the domestic capital market and banks' balance sheets.
Given the sheer size of the private-sector deposit base--about
230% of GDP--we view positively the government's stated priority
to sustain the net inflow into and maintain confidence in the
banking system.
We classify the Lebanese authorities as "supportive" toward
domestic banks. We acknowledge the government's record in swift
and decisive actions regarding problem banks to prevent
contagion risk or breaches in confidence. Still, we believe that
the government's limited financial flexibility would constrain
its extraordinary support to the banking sector in times of
stress.
