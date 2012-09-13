(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 13 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed TS Co.mit One GmbH, as follows:
EUR4.4m class D secured notes (ISIN: XS0261662091): affirmed at 'CCsf'; assigned
Recovery Estimate (RE) of 'RE80%'
EUR8.9m class E secured notes (ISIN: XS0261662174): affirmed at 'Csf'; assigned
'RE0%'
EUR5.0m class F secured notes (ISIN: XS0261662257): affirmed at 'Csf'; assigned
'RE0%'
The affirmation reflects Fitch's view of the high levels of credit risk for the
outstanding classes of notes. Fitch notes that the outstanding notes were not
fully redeemed on the scheduled maturity date in June 2011 due to insufficient
cash from the asset pool. Instead, the outstanding notes were carried forward
until the legal final maturity in June 2013.
As of the June 2012 reporting date, 30 loans with total amount of EUR36.4m were
outstanding. However, almost 88.5% of them (by balance) are in the lowest-rated
bucket, i.e. assets with a high risk profile.
The current pool factor is 7.2% of the initial pool balance of EUR503m. The
total defaults are unchanged from the last rating action in September 2011
(EUR49.9m).
In the agency's view, given the high-risk profile of the outstanding asset pool,
the cash flows will be insufficient to redeem the class E and class F notes.
Fitch believes that the remaining period of less than one year up to legal final
maturity is too short to generate sufficient cash flows to fully redeem these
notes. Furthermore, a default on these classes appears inevitable. Since the
class D notes are senior to the class E and F notes, they will receive cash
flows from the asset pool first, however, in the agency's view, default of the
class D note appears probable.
Fitch assigned Recovery Estimates (RE) to all classes rated 'CCCsf' or below.
REs are forward-looking, taking into account Fitch's expectations for principal
repayments on a distressed structured finance security.
The transaction is a cash securitisation of certificates of indebtedness
(Schuldscheindarlehen) of German SMEs. The portfolio companies were selected by
Commerzbank, the originator and servicer of the transaction.