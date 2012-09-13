Sept 13 -

Overview

-- Owing to persisting difficult economic conditions in Spain and Italy, we believe that Parques Reunidos will likely post earnings and credit metrics substantially lower than our previous expectations over the next 12 to 18 months.

-- We are therefore revising our outlook on Parques Reunidos to negative from stable and affirming our 'B-' long-term rating on the group.

-- The negative outlook mainly reflects our view that a continued deterioration in earnings owing to challenging economic conditions in Parques Reunidos' main markets, particularly Spain and Italy, could result in a significant tightening of its covenant headroom over the next 12 to 18 months.

Rating Action

On Sept. 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Spain-based global leisure park operator Parques Reunidos Servicios Centrales S.A.U. (Parques Reunidos) to negative from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our 'B-' long-term corporate credit rating on the group.