US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 21 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today withdrew its 'B+' issue rating on the proposed issue of senior unsecured notes guaranteed by Core Education & Technologies Ltd. (B+/Stable/--). We withdrew the issue rating, which was subject to our review of the final documentation, following the company's decision to postpone the proposed issue.
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.