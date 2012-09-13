(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 13 -
Ratings -- SME Bank ----------------------------------------------- 13-Sep-2012
CREDIT RATING: Country: Russia
Local currency BBB+/Stable/A-2
Foreign currency BBB/Stable/A-2 Primary SIC: Sovereign owned
banks
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
13-Sep-2012 BBB+/A-2 BBB/A-2
08-Dec-2008 BBB+/A-2 BBB/A-3
15-Aug-2008 A-/A-2 BBB+/A-2
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
RUB5 bil bnds ser 01 due 03/29/2022 BBB+ 23-Mar-2012
RUB5 bil 9.20% bnds ser 02 due 08/23/2022 BBB+ 20-Aug-2012