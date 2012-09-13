Sept 13 - The potential merger of EADS and BAE Systems, Europe's two
largest aerospace and defence companies, is likely to be rating positive, Fitch Ratings says.
This is because of the expected improvement in the combined entity's business profile and
unlikelihood of deviation from the conservative financial strategies of both existing companies.
But the transaction faces numerous and significant obstacles in the coming months, which
may result in watering down of the deal and its desired benefits.
The tie-up between the two companies, both rated 'BBB+', has sound industrial
logic. A combined EADS/BAE would not only be the largest A&D company worldwide
by revenue, but would also have an almost even split between commercial and
defence activities, mitigating the cyclicality of the former and the present
pressures faced by the latter.
The combined group could also benefit from cost synergies (notwithstanding
short-term integration issues), improved pricing power and a reduced FX mismatch
resulting from BAE's large US dollar footprint. The overall financial profile of
the combined entity may also prove beneficial for the rating, in light of the
historically conservative capital structures of both BAE and EADS.
However, with so many stakeholders with conflicting interests involved at both
companies, the final outcome may not be the emergence of a pan-European A&D
giant to rival Boeing within the sector. The companies will require the approval
of regulatory bodies in key customer countries like France, Germany, the UK, US
and Saudi Arabia. Considering the complexity and security sensitivity of some
defence contracts, this may prove to be a long and arduous process, potentially
involving the ring-fencing or outright sale of some assets.
Shareholder approval may also be hard to obtain because this will sometimes
involve governments that are also defence customers of the two companies. EADS's
share register is dominated by the French and German governments, each of which
control 22.5% of the company, while the UK government has a golden share in BAE
Systems - which was put in place precisely to influence key strategic decisions
like the merger under consideration.
Further potential distractions resulting from trade union actions may create an
additional challenge to the successful and timely closing of the transaction.